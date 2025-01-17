BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2025
EMA investigating potential semaglutide link to eye disease

Jan. 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The EMA has started a review of Novo Nordisk A/S’ GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide, after the Danish regulatory agency raised the possibility it causes an increased risk of suffering from an acute eye condition. After the first report in July 2024, the Danish regulator had received, by Dec. 10, 2024, a total of 19 reports of non-arteric anterior ischemic neuropathy, a rare condition that affects the small blood vessels at the front of the optic nerve. This can lead on to sudden vision loss and visual field defects.
