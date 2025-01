Biopharma financings 4Q24

Biopharma financings hit $102B in 2024, third highest year on record

Biopharma financings saw their third highest year, with companies collectively raising $102.15 billion in 2024, behind only 2020 and 2021. The amount marked a 44% jump from $70.97 billion in financings in 2023 and a 68% increase from $60.81 billion in 2022. The fourth quarter (Q4) contributed $15.45 billion, the lowest quarter of the year, following $16.38 billion in Q3, $23.07 billion in Q2, and a strong $47.25 billion in Q1.