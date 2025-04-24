Bioxodes SA is gearing up fundraising for a follow-up study to the newly released interim phase IIa results of its lead asset in treating intracerebral hemorrhagic stroke. Data from the first 16 patients show the study of BIOX-101 hit its primary safety and secondary endpoints. The results are an important milestone, according to Bioxodes CEO March Dechamps, allowing for the launch of a series B financing. There is no approved therapy for ICH and the standard of care is to try and reduce blood pressure to stop the hemorrhage as soon as possible.

Granite Bio emerges with $100M raised and two immunology assets

Named after Swiss mountains, Granite Bio AG emerged from stealth with $70 million in funds through a series B to advance two immunology treatments incubated at Versant Ventures. The series B follows a $30 million series A conducted in 2021 and was led by founding investors Versant and Novartis Venture Fund, both of which joined the series B led by Forbion and Sanofi Ventures.

Go ask Alis? New fund aims to rescue biopharma’s trapped cash

“They are not zombies, they are fallen angels.” That is view of Nick Johnston, a U.K-based banker who has come up with a new plan to rescue listed companies whose market capitalizations have fallen below the cash in hand after failures in clinical development programs. Johnston has set up and self-funded Alis Biosciences to buy undervalued quoted companies and return cash that is trapped in them to shareholders. He promises his approach will at the same time support a company’s management and board, and provide a route to take “residual science” forward if appropriate.

Clarification: Nonvoting industry adcom members still possible

In all practicality, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary’s recently announced policy directive removing industry representatives from the agency’s advisory committees may have little effect on the makeup of the drugs and devices committees, which typically include them as nonvoting members. The new directive “does not apply to nonvoting members and advisory committees that are statutorily required to have industry representatives,” a Health and Human Services official told BioWorld when asked for clarification. The official emphasized “does not apply.” The Medical Devices Advisory Committee, with all its panels, is the only FDA adcom mandated by law to have industry members.

Chinabio 2025: US capital crunch push China biotechs to roundabout financings

Tightening of U.S. regulation and capital is leading Chinese biotechs to alternative and new models of financing, ranging from cross-border licensing deals, M&As, the so-called newco model and overseas listings. “We are obviously in an area of significant challenges – a lot of uncertainty – with [global] markets struggling,” Christian Plaza, partner at Cooley LLP, told the audience at the Chinabio Partnering Forum 2025 in Shanghai. “If there is optimism, it is that we are still doing deals, [and] China [is] becoming a significant bright spot,” Plaza said.

Synthetic Design emerges with $20M and next-gen ADC platform

Synthetic Design Lab Inc., which emerged from stealth with a $20 million seed round and a platform technology aimed at advancing the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) space, began with its founders identifying a single clear goal: how to deliver more payload to a target cancer cell.

4Q24 earnings stir biopharma stocks, leading to mixed performance

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) reached a first quarter (Q1) peak of 9.64% by the end of February, before closing March up 3.86%. The stock movements of companies in the BBI were largely influenced by Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results. Gilead Sciences Inc., GSK plc and Abbvie Inc. saw their stocks rise following positive announcements, while Incyte Corp. and Merck & Co. Inc. experienced declines after their Q4 financial reports.

The BioWorld Insider podcast: Two CEOs discuss bracing for tariffs, NIH grant cuts and gifting China biopharma leadership position

As pharma deals with the impact of NIH grant cuts and what could follow with the imposition of tariffs, Robert Williamson, chief operating officer of Triumvira Immunologics Inc., and Hernan Bazan, CEO of South Rampart Pharma LLC, brought their extensive experience in the industry to the podcast. Their concerns include how tariffs will bring lower margins for U.S. companies, higher costs and eventually drug shortages. They also spoke about the impact on drug development as more than 90% of all drugs are NIH-supported and the challenges private investment faces as it steps in to fill the gap. “What we’re doing by freezing the domestic biotech innovation and supply space, is that … we're gifting China this future leadership in the biotech space with some of these tariffs,” Williamson said.

Also in the news

