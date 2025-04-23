Two CEOs discuss bracing for tariffs, NIH grant cuts and gifting China biopharma leadership position

10-17-2024

In the newest BioWorld Insider podcast, Victoria Lipinska, the America's lead for Quantum Innovation Centers at IBM Quantum, talks about the future of drug development using quantum computing. “The new technology is a completely different branch of computing as opposed to what we know right now, and it's meant to complement what we know, not to really replace it,” she said.

Quantum computing could lead to more efficient drug discovery by identifying promising compounds faster, understanding their effects at the molecular level and then reducing the need for costly or time-consuming lab experiments.

Lipinska is one of the more than 100 experts who will evaluate the future of health care at the upcoming 2024 Biofuture conference. Each year, a group of trailblazers, disruptors and forward-thinking executives converge to evaluate and forecast the future of health care. This year, BioWorld is a sponsor of the Oct. 28-30 event in New York. If you attend, you'll have the chance to hear panels and join workshops and fireside chats with key opinion leaders like Lipinska.