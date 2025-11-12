Esperion Therapeutics CEO Sheldon Koenig

11-11-2025

Starting with the Clear Outcomes study in 2023, which gave Esperion Therapeutics immediate success with more than 1 billion impressions globally, the company has been creating a pipeline to keep its positive momentum going. Esperion developed and is commercializing the only U.S. FDA approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients struggling with elevated LDL cholesterol. BioWorld Insider guest Sheldon Koenig, Esperion’s CEO, views the company as a cardiometabolic drug developer that is working to treat and possibly cure primary sclerosing cholangitis so patients can avoid having to get a liver transplant. “All of us at Esperion believe that we are delivering medications and working on medications that are helping patients,” Koenig said.

This podcast is sponsored by Esperion Therapeutics.