Finding a better, longer-lasting fix in opioid overdose

Breakthrough medicines, billion-dollar deals, spectacular clinical successes and crushing failures all play a part in biopharma’s dynamic story. Developers make scientific advancements with the potential to change everything, only to face regulatory conundrums and ever-fluctuating markets. BioWorld tracks key events in the fast-moving sector every business day. Now, the BioWorld Insider podcast lets you hear directly from the movers and shakers whose collective work is changing how we all live. Join us each week for a new conversation.
The opioid crisis may not be front and center anymore, but it’s raging still. A major problem is that overdose-reversal drugs don’t last long enough to help users who opt out of hospital treatment after they are revived. Elysium Therapeutics Inc. CEO Greg Sturmer talks with Randy Osborne about his firm’s candidate for a solution to the medical and societal problem. The NIH – which has been helpful to Elysium since the company’s founding – the FDA, and others are working to advance a longer-lasting reversal agent. Experiments already done with approved reversers, as well as computer modeling that’s been used by regulators previously, will help in the push, Sturmer said.
Starting with the Clear Outcomes study in 2023, which gave Esperion Therapeutics immediate success with more than 1 billion impressions globally, the company has been creating a pipeline to keep its positive momentum going. Esperion developed and is commercializing the only U.S. FDA approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease in patients struggling with elevated LDL cholesterol. BioWorld Insider guest Sheldon Koenig, Esperion’s CEO, views the company as a cardiometabolic drug developer that is working to treat and possibly cure primary sclerosing cholangitis so patients can avoid having to get a liver transplant. “All of us at Esperion believe that we are delivering medications and working on medications that are helping patients,” Koenig said.
This podcast is sponsored by Esperion Therapeutics.
Bioxcel Therapeutics Inc.’s phase III results in bipolar disorders or schizophrenia could bring Igalmi (BXCL-501) out of the clinic and into patients' homes for easier treatment. Vimal Mehta, Bioxcel CEO, talks about the potential with Lee Landenberger in the latest BioWorld Insider podcast.
More and more, artificial intelligence is becoming inseparable from drug development. But it needs to be well integrated with the right people and support technologies in order to be successful, according to Josep Bassaganya-Riera, the founder and CEO of Nimmune Biopharma Inc. Nimmune has leveraged methods of AI-enabled drug discovery to develop a number of late-stage therapeutics using a strategic model Bassaganya-Riera first developed at Landos Biopharma Inc., a previous venture which was sold to Abbvie in 2024. As the founder of several other companies, Bassaganya-Riera has more than 20 years in the industry and he shared his insights and experience on the podcast about the crucial importance of getting technology and people in balance. The key, he said, is to have the right people in the same room interacting with each other and the technology.
As pharma deals with the impact of NIH grant cuts and what could follow with the imposition of tariffs, Robert Williamson, CEO of Triumvira Immunologics Inc., and Hernan Bazan, CEO of South Rampart Pharma LLC, brought their extensive experience in the industry to the podcast. Their concerns include how tariffs will bring lower margins for U.S. companies, higher costs than is usual and eventually drug shortages. They also spoke about the impact on drug development as more than 90% of all drugs are NIH-supported and the challenges private investment faces as it steps in to fill the gap. “What we’re doing by freezing the domestic biotech innovation and supply space, is that … we're gifting China this future leadership in the biotech space with some of these tariffs,” Williamson said.
The biopharma sector is still trying to get its wind and resume its once-powerful investment ways. Medical technology has sidestepped much of biopharma’s issues by being more flexible along the development path, according to BioWorld MedTech Editor Annette Boyle in this edition of the podcast. This year’s med-tech investment numbers have improved over those from last year and the year before by bringing in $2.76 billion by financing 56 transactions in January alone. Boyle described the current financing climate on the newest BioWorld Insider podcast and explained why the sector is performing well year to date.
Billion-dollar M&As are commonplace now, but not too long ago they were a rarity. So many have occurred in the past few years, they’ve become the norm. But were all these multi-billion-dollar mega mergers worth the money? Karen Carey, BioWorld’s senior managing editor and chief analyst, crunched the numbers on 21 of the biggest M&As in a three-part BioWorld series and found very few have been, so far, good deals for the buyer. You can read parts one, two and three here. In this podcast, Carey sifts through the winners and losers and explains the analysis.