The importance of balancing AI and people in drug development

BioWorld Insider Podcast
One-on-one with medical innovators
Breakthrough medicines, billion-dollar deals, spectacular clinical successes and crushing failures all play a part in biopharma’s dynamic story. Developers make scientific advancements with the potential to change everything, only to face regulatory conundrums and ever-fluctuating markets. BioWorld tracks key events in the fast-moving sector every business day. Now, the BioWorld Insider podcast lets you hear directly from the movers and shakers whose collective work is changing how we all live. Join us each week for a new conversation.
More and more, artificial intelligence is becoming inseparable from drug development. But it needs to be well integrated with the right people and support technologies in order to be successful, according to Josep Bassaganya-Riera, the founder and CEO of Nimmune Biopharma Inc. Nimmune has leveraged methods of AI-enabled drug discovery to develop a number of late-stage therapeutics using a strategic model Bassaganya-Riera first developed at Landos Biopharma Inc., a previous venture which was sold to Abbvie in 2024. As the founder of several other companies, Bassaganya-Riera has more than 20 years in the industry and he shared his insights and experience on the podcast about the crucial importance of getting technology and people in balance. The key, he said, is to have the right people in the same room interacting with each other and the technology.
As pharma deals with the impact of NIH grant cuts and what could follow with the imposition of tariffs, Robert Williamson, CEO of Triumvira Immunologics Inc., and Hernan Bazan, CEO of South Rampart Pharma LLC, brought their extensive experience in the industry to the podcast. Their concerns include how tariffs will bring lower margins for U.S. companies, higher costs than is usual and eventually drug shortages. They also spoke about the impact on drug development as more than 90% of all drugs are NIH-supported and the challenges private investment faces as it steps in to fill the gap. “What we’re doing by freezing the domestic biotech innovation and supply space, is that … we're gifting China this future leadership in the biotech space with some of these tariffs,” Williamson said.
The biopharma sector is still trying to get its wind and resume its once-powerful investment ways. Medical technology has sidestepped much of biopharma’s issues by being more flexible along the development path, according to BioWorld MedTech Editor Annette Boyle in this edition of the podcast. This year’s med-tech investment numbers have improved over those from last year and the year before by bringing in $2.76 billion by financing 56 transactions in January alone. Boyle described the current financing climate on the newest BioWorld Insider podcast and explained why the sector is performing well year to date.
Billion-dollar M&As are commonplace now, but not too long ago they were a rarity. So many have occurred in the past few years, they’ve become the norm. But were all these multi-billion-dollar mega mergers worth the money? Karen Carey, BioWorld’s senior managing editor and chief analyst, crunched the numbers on 21 of the biggest M&As in a three-part BioWorld series and found very few have been, so far, good deals for the buyer. You can read parts one, two and three here. In this podcast, Carey sifts through the winners and losers and explains the analysis.
As a new BioWorld new investigative report shows, decades of research excluding women from clinical trials and investment decisions made in male-dominated boardrooms have led to half the world’s health needs being underserved. Of the drug development companies working on women's health solutions, the proportion of funding and partnering for the sector is quite small. But it’s slowly growing, as is the depth of science. Karen Carey, BioWorld’s managing editor and chief analyst, and the managing editor of Bioworld Science, Anette Breindl, join this episode of the BioWorld Insider podcast to talk about the business and the science of women’s health.
Modifi Biosciences Inc. was recently acquired by Merck & Co. Inc. for $30 million up front. Modifi shareholders could receive milestones of up to $1.3 billion. It all happened in the dizzyingly short span of a little more than two years. Modifi’s founder, Ranjit Bindra, and a small group of advisers brought the company through preclinical work on DNA repair for treating glioblastoma and then twice faced running out of money and shutting down the company. Confounding the typical wisdom, Bindra and co-founder Kevin Rakin ended up putting the Merck deal together all by themselves. “People would actually ask, ‘Who is your banker that did the M&A deal?’ I said, ‘You're looking at them. It's me and Kevin Rakin.’ I learned a lot.”
In the newest BioWorld Insider podcast, Victoria Lipinska, the America's lead for Quantum Innovation Centers at IBM Quantum, talks about the future of drug development using quantum computing. “The new technology is a completely different branch of computing as opposed to what we know right now, and it's meant to complement what we know, not to really replace it,” she said.
Quantum computing could lead to more efficient drug discovery by identifying promising compounds faster, understanding their effects at the molecular level and then reducing the need for costly or time-consuming lab experiments.
