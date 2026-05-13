Tracking hantavirus across the globe

The recent hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has brought increased attention to an infection for which there are no widely available or FDA-approved therapeutics or vaccines, with limited research occurring only at the earliest stages. The rare Andes strain identified in the outbreak is known for human-to-human transmission, although the original infection comes from rodents. While hantavirus does not spread as easily as an infection like COVID-19, the mortality rate, at 30% to 40%, is significantly greater, and serves as another example as to why biopharmas must be at least two steps ahead with technology that can pivot to quickly address the spread of infectious diseases. Read BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the current hantavirus outbreak.

Recent articles about the MV Hondius outbreak:

First cruise ship hantavirus genome points to zoonotic spillover

APAC monitors hantavirus as Singapore isolates 2 from cruise ship

Hantavirus is ‘sentinel’ more than acute pandemic threat

Fibrobiologics explores use of fibroblast platform for hantavirus

Traws Pharma to advance hantavirus candidates





BioWorld’s earlier coverage of hantavirus:

Study compares tropism of Old and New World hantaviruses

Researchers engineer a broadly neutralizing antibody pan-hantavirus therapeutic candidate

Human neutralizing antibody against PUUV spike broadly protects rodent models against hantaviruses

NIH grant supports Ichor's development of antibodies against hantavirus infections

NIAID initiates phase I study of Andes virus DNA vaccine to prevent hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

Hantavirus cell entry occurs by interaction between protocadherin-1 and viral surface glycoproteins

Anti-Andean antibodies protect postexposure

NIH awards three grants to researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Mixed Hantaan/Puumala virus DNA vaccine shows safety and immunogenicity

Antibody mix protects against lethal hantavirus

Hantavirus DNA vaccines safe and well tolerated in phase I study

Colony of deer mice - hanta reservoir in nature - raised to probe dire pathogenesis

Pierre Fabre and Rega Institute embark on hantavirus vaccine project

Hantavirus subverts integrin receptor to flood lungs with fluid from endothelium

Bioinformatics helped finger mysterious, deadly hantavirus

CDC cracks hantavirus mystery