Tracking hantavirus across the globe

The recent hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship has brought increased attention to an infection for which there are no widely available or FDA-approved therapeutics or vaccines, with limited research occurring only at the earliest stages. The rare Andes strain identified in the outbreak is known for human-to-human transmission, although the original infection comes from rodents. While hantavirus does not spread as easily as an infection like COVID-19, the mortality rate, at 30% to 40%, is significantly greater, and serves as another example as to why biopharmas must be at least two steps ahead with technology that can pivot to quickly address the spread of infectious diseases. Read BioWorld’s ongoing coverage of the current hantavirus outbreak.
Recent articles about the MV Hondius outbreak:
First cruise ship hantavirus genome points to zoonotic spillover
APAC monitors hantavirus as Singapore isolates 2 from cruise ship
Hantavirus is ‘sentinel’ more than acute pandemic threat
Fibrobiologics explores use of fibroblast platform for hantavirus
Traws Pharma to advance hantavirus candidates
BioWorld’s earlier coverage of hantavirus:
Study compares tropism of Old and New World hantaviruses
Researchers engineer a broadly neutralizing antibody pan-hantavirus therapeutic candidate
Human neutralizing antibody against PUUV spike broadly protects rodent models against hantaviruses
NIH grant supports Ichor's development of antibodies against hantavirus infections
NIAID initiates phase I study of Andes virus DNA vaccine to prevent hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
Hantavirus cell entry occurs by interaction between protocadherin-1 and viral surface glycoproteins
Anti-Andean antibodies protect postexposure
NIH awards three grants to researchers at Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Mixed Hantaan/Puumala virus DNA vaccine shows safety and immunogenicity
Antibody mix protects against lethal hantavirus
Hantavirus DNA vaccines safe and well tolerated in phase I study
Colony of deer mice - hanta reservoir in nature - raised to probe dire pathogenesis
Pierre Fabre and Rega Institute embark on hantavirus vaccine project
Hantavirus subverts integrin receptor to flood lungs with fluid from endothelium
Bioinformatics helped finger mysterious, deadly hantavirus