Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is adding to its obesity pipeline by in-licensing Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd.’s phase III dual glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/gastric inhibitory polypeptide (GIP) receptor agonist, HS-20094, for up to $2 billion. Under terms of the deal, Regeneron gains exclusive clinical development and commercial rights to Hansoh’s HS-20094 outside of mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. In exchange, Hansoh will receive $80 million up front plus additional development, regulatory and sales-based milestones up to $1.93 billion as well as sales-based royalties.

Atai in $370M merger deal with psychedelic drug specialist Beckley

Privately held Beckley Psytech Ltd. is to be taken over by Atai Life Sciences in an all-share deal that values the U.K. psychedelic drug specialist at $370 million. After making a $50 million investment in January 2024, Atai already owns 36% of Beckley. It will now issue 105 million new shares to its fellow Beckley investors, giving them 34% ownership of the merged company. There is a proviso in that the deal is contingent on the upcoming results of a phase IIb study of Beckley’s lead program, BPL-003, an inhaled formulation of mebufotenin benzoate, in treatment-resistant depression.

ASCO 2025: Verastem has positive cancer data but stock sags

New data from Verastem Oncology’s phase I/II phase I cancer study in China prompted the company to say it was encouraged by the efficacy results. Investors felt otherwise, as the stock dropped about 20% the day the results were released. The study of GFH-375, an oral KRAS G12D dual inhibitor, saw 52% of its 23 efficacy-evaluable patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma achieve an overall response rate (ORR). Twelve of its efficacy-evaluable patients with non-small-cell lung cancer had a 42% ORR. Verastem’s stock (NASDAQ:VSTM) took a beating on June 2, when the data were released, closing 19.95% downward at $6.02. Shares were trading six-tenths of a percentage point downward at midday on June 3. The data was presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference.

IgAN contenders line up; Vera preps a BLA for atacicept

With a 42% placebo-adjusted reduction in proteinuria at week 36, Vera Therapeutics Inc. met its primary endpoint in the Origin phase III trial with BAFF and APRIL dual inhibitor atacicept in treating immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) in adults. Atacicept exceeded expectations, beyond what was seen in a phase IIb, and the surprise drove the company’s shares (NASDAQ:VERA) upward by 67% on June 2 when data were announced, closing at $31.74. Shares were trading down slightly at $31.68 midday June 3, after the company said it would enter a new $500 million credit facility with Oxford Finance LLC to replace an existing $50 million facility. The company is on track for a BLA filing in the fourth quarter. Potential competitor, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization Inc., has a priority review PDUFA date of Nov. 28, 2025, for its IgAN candidate sibeprenlimab.

Pan-cancer proteome atlas reveals new biomarkers and targets

An international group of scientists has completed the first draft of The Pan-Cancer Proteome Atlas (TPCPA). The project is based on mass spectrometry of 22 cancer types, which has identified more than 9,000 proteins from 1,000 tumors. The results reveal which proteins allow for the classification of different cancer types, biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets, which are now available to the entire scientific community.

