Abivax SA is positioning to change the treatment landscape in ulcerative colitis after delivering positive results and a favorable safety profile in two phase III trials of its orally available miRNA-124 enhancer, obefazimod. In a disease where there have been notoriously high placebo response rates in clinical studies, a once daily 50-mg dose of obefazimod demonstrated highly significant and clinically meaningful efficacy, with a pooled 16.4% placebo-adjusted remission rate at eight weeks. Clinical remission means essentially there are no symptoms of the chronic inflammatory bowel disease. There also was a significant clinical response, with a reduction in disease scores, in 63.3% of treated patients. Abivax stock rocketed in Europe and the U.S., with shares (Paris:ABVX) closing at €54.30 July 23, up €45.40, or 510%. In the U.S., shares (NASDAQ:ABVX) leapt 555% to $65.54 in early trading.

Vector-antigen cancer platform propels Arch-backed Dispatch launch

Having raised $216 million since its founding in 2022, Dispatch Bio Inc. launched to take aim at solid tumors. The company, with offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco, deploys a platform that delivers a viral vector carrying a novel, universal antigen called Flare that tags solid tumor cells while breaking down the cancer’s inhibitory environment. Acting as a beacon of sorts, the Flare antigen directs the immune system to find and clear the cancer cells without harming healthy tissue. Dispatch’s series A syndicate includes founding investors Arch Venture Partners and PICI, along with Bristol Myers Squibb Co., the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford University and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Apnimed loses no sleep over new phase III apnea results

Apnimed Inc.’s lead oral therapy for obstructive sleep apnea has delivered a second round of positive phase III data, bringing a potential U.S. FDA filing closer. Top-line results taken from the second pivotal late stage study show AD-109 (aroxybutynin/atomoxetine) hit its primary endpoint with clinically meaningful and statistically significant drops in airway obstruction at 26 weeks. In June, the first of the two pivotal phase III studies of AD-109 from privately held Apnimed met its primary and secondary endpoints, prompting a 55.6% mean reduction in apnea-hypopnea index, along with significantly improved oxygenation and reduced disease severity. An NDA filing is targeted by the company for early 2026.

Amplia raising AU$27.5M to advance FAK inhibitor narmafotinib

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. is raising AU$27.5 million (US$18.12 million) to advance lead compound narmafotinib (AMP-945), a focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor, into new indications beyond pancreatic cancer. With all shares priced at AU23 cents each, the private placement will raise $25 million and includes the issuance of 96.8 million new shares for $22.3 million; 10.87 million new shares to two large existing shareholders for $2.5 million; and 1.02 million shares to Amplia’s directors for $235,000. Amplia is also offering existing shareholders the opportunity to participate in a share purchase plan seeking to raise AU$2.5 million. Bell Potter Securities Ltd. is the lead manager for the placement. The funds raised will fund the company through 2027.

A fresh look at 1000 Genomes is more detailed, and more panoramic

The human genome has yielded another round of secrets with the publication of two back-to-back papers in Nature on July 23, 2025. Both studies re-sequenced probands from the open-access 1000 Genomes Project, which was one of the first projects to sequence individuals from diverse populations. The original analysis of the project combined low-coverage whole genome sequencing – which is faster and cheaper, but also less accurate then higher-coverage sequencing – with higher-coverage sequencing of exomes. The new studies used technological advances both to sequence a subset of the 1000 Genomes almost completely, and to look for structural variants in the original dataset of 1,019 genomes. Both were not possible with the technologies available when the original analysis was published.

No more thimerosal in US flu vaccines

As U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy signed off yesterday on an advisory committee recommendation to remove thimerosal from all influenza vaccines in the U.S., the only surprise was how long it took for him to do so, given his long-held position on the preservative used in multidose vials. Kennedy’s signature came nearly a month after the newly reconstituted CDC Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 5-1, with one abstention, to remove thimerosal from the vaccines. The secretary has yet to act on the other two recommendations ACIP voted on at its June meeting. According to HHS, those votes recommending the use of respiratory syncytial virus monoclonals in infants are still under review.

Also in the news

Aquestive, Astrazeneca, Bavarian Nordic, Biogen, Biovie, CASI, Chengdu Kanghua, Duality, Hoth, Madrigal, Neuraxpharm, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Promis, Radiopharm, Replimune, Reunion, Scancell, Seres, Taran