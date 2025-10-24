Inhibrx Biosciences Inc.’s monoclonal antibody for treating advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma hit its primary endpoint in a registrational phase II study, igniting the company’s stock at midday. Top-line data from the placebo-controlled study of ozekibart (INBRX-109) produced statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median progression-free survival in a tough-to-treat patient population that has few remaining options. Inhibrx said the encouraging results in treating the rare, slow growing cancer that often begins in the bone, bolster its plans to file a BLA in the second quarter of 2026. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:INBX) had surged 87% at midday, with shares at $53.07 each.

Tango’s PRMT5 bid in pancreatic weighed against BMS, Amgen prospects

In the wake of favorable phase I/II results from Tango Therapeutics Inc., Wall Street was continuing to puzzle over the odds for vopimetostat (TNG-462), a next-generation MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in patients with MTAP-deleted cancers, with Tango focusing mainly on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) first. Investors were trying to stack the Tango compound against such other players as Bristol Myers Squibb Co.’s PRMT5 inhibitor BMS-986504 and Amgen Inc.’s AMG-193. The rates of objective response and progression-free survival in PDAC turned up better than chemotherapy benchmarks, but with wide confidence intervals. Tango unveiled the results Oct. 23, when shares (NASDAQ:TNGX) proved volatile, falling from $9.30 to $7.47. Still, given the stubbornness of PDAC as an indication, Tango was able to carry out a $225 million financing after unveiling the data.

Andera announces first close of Biodiscovery fund 7 at €300M-plus

French VC Andera Partners has reached the first close of its Biodiscovery Fund 7 at more than €300 million (US$349 million) and says it is on track to surpass the size of the previous fund, which closed at €456 million during the pandemic-driven boom of 2021. The strategy for Biodiscovery 7 will remain the same, making investments of between €10 million to €35 million in U.S. and European companies ranging from startup/early stage to scale up and late stage. “We can go early, we can go late, but the sweet spot for biotech, I would say, is around the preclinical/phase I-stage, so IND-enabling studies, up to the middle of phase I, is where we’d like to enter ideally,” said Sofia Ioannidou, a partner at Andera.

Adocia’s Biochaperone Lispro phase III T1D data positive in China

Adocia SA is looking to further apply its Biochaperone formulation technology to metabolic disorders, Olivier Soula, Adocia co-founder and CEO told BioWorld, the firm having recently gained positive top-line phase III results of Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s THDB-0206 injection (Biochaperone Lispro) in diabetes patients in China. Biochaperone Lispro is a novel ultra-rapid insulin formulation developed by Adocia and licensed to the Tonghua, China-based company for $50 million up front and up to $85 million in development milestone payments, as well as double-digit sales royalties, in April 2018.

Epigenetic switch and gene editing activate human T cells

Durable reprogramming of human T cells may now be possible thanks to a new technique based on the CRISPRoff and CRISPRon methodology. Researchers from the Arc Institute, Gladstone Institutes, and the University of California San Francisco have stably silenced or activated genes in this type of immune cell without cutting or altering its DNA, making T cells more resistant, active, and effective against tumors. These epigenetic edits can also be combined with genetic engineering to create more powerful CAR-T cells. Their approach could be applied to the treatment of cancer and other immune-related diseases.

Clinical trial activity jumps as BioWorld tracks 230 updates in September

In September 2025, BioWorld recorded 230 clinical trial updates spanning phases I through III, up sharply from 95 in August, 140 in July and just below 254 in June. Among these, 22 phase III trials reported positive outcomes, while two ended in failure and another two produced mixed results.

Also in the news

