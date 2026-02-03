Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain Seysara (sarecycline hydrochloride) Oral tetracycline antibiotic with dual binding to the 70S ribosome Non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris China's NMPA approved for use in patients 9 and older 1/30/2026
Bioarctic AB, of Stockholm, and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Leqembi Iqlik (lecanemab) Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta Alzheimer’s disease Submitted a proposed marketing authorization variation to the EMA 1/28/2026
Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Leqembi Iqlik (lecanemab) Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta Alzheimer’s disease with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease U.S. FDA accepted for review sBLA; granted priority review and set PDUFA action date of May 24, 2026 1/27/2026
Drug Farm Inc., of Guilford, Conn., and Shanghai DF-003 Selective ALPK1 inhibitor ROSAH (retinal dystrophy, optic nerve edema, splenomegaly, anhidrosis and headache) syndrome U.S. FDA granted fast track designation 1/29/2026
Huahui Health Ltd., of Beijing Libevitug Human monoclonal antibody targeting the PreS1 domain of the large envelope protein of hepatitis B virus and hepatitis D virus Chronic hepatitis D virus infection China's NMPA granted conditional approval for the treatment 1/28/2026
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Centanafadine Once daily extended release capsules, norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin reuptake inhibitor Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder U.S. FDA accepted for priority review the NDA; PDUFA target action date is set for July 24, 2026 1/28/2026
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Ashburn, Va. QRX-003 Broad spectrum serine protease inhibitor Netherton syndrome Submitted orphan drug designation application to Japan's MHLW 1/28/2026

