|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain
|Seysara (sarecycline hydrochloride)
|Oral tetracycline antibiotic with dual binding to the 70S ribosome
|Non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris
|China's NMPA approved for use in patients 9 and older
|1/30/2026
|Bioarctic AB, of Stockholm, and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Leqembi Iqlik (lecanemab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Submitted a proposed marketing authorization variation to the EMA
|1/28/2026
|Biogen Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., and Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Leqembi Iqlik (lecanemab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta
|Alzheimer’s disease with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease
|U.S. FDA accepted for review sBLA; granted priority review and set PDUFA action date of May 24, 2026
|1/27/2026
|Drug Farm Inc., of Guilford, Conn., and Shanghai
|DF-003
|Selective ALPK1 inhibitor
|ROSAH (retinal dystrophy, optic nerve edema, splenomegaly, anhidrosis and headache) syndrome
|U.S. FDA granted fast track designation
|1/29/2026
|Huahui Health Ltd., of Beijing
|Libevitug
|Human monoclonal antibody targeting the PreS1 domain of the large envelope protein of hepatitis B virus and hepatitis D virus
|Chronic hepatitis D virus infection
|China's NMPA granted conditional approval for the treatment
|1/28/2026
|Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Centanafadine
|Once daily extended release capsules, norepinephrine, dopamine, and serotonin reuptake inhibitor
|Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
|U.S. FDA accepted for priority review the NDA; PDUFA target action date is set for July 24, 2026
|1/28/2026
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Ashburn, Va.
|QRX-003
|Broad spectrum serine protease inhibitor
|Netherton syndrome
|Submitted orphan drug designation application to Japan's MHLW
|1/28/2026
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
