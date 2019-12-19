BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2019

Syncona commits another $80M to Freeline

December 19, 2019
By Cormac Sheridan
DUBLIN – Gene therapy firm Freeline Therapeutics Ltd. secured the first $40 million tranche of an $80 million series C round from its founding investor and principal shareholder Syncona plc to generate further data from its two clinical-stage programs, in hemophilia B and Fabry disease, to fund expansion of its team and to continue the ongoing buildout of its manufacturing operations in Munich.
