Bioworld MedTech’s Cardiology Extra for Dec. 23, 2019

AI predicts long-term risks of heart attack, cardiac death

Researchers have found that machine learning can predict the long-term risk of heart attack and cardiac death better than the standard clinical risk assessment used by cardiologists. To arrive at this conclusion, researchers studied subjects from the imaging arm of a prospective, randomized study who underwent coronary artery calcium scoring with available cardiac computerized tomography scans and long-term follow-up. Participants were asymptomatic and middle-aged who had cardiovascular risk factors, but no known coronary artery disease. Machine learning was used to assess the risk of myocardial infarction and cardiac death in the subjects. Predictions were compared to the experiences of the subjects over 15 years. Subjects answered a questionnaire to identify cardiovascular risk factors and to describe their diets, exercise and marital status. The final study included 1,912 people, with 76 subjects presenting an event of myocardial infarction and/or cardiac death during this follow-up time. The subjects' predicted machine learning scores aligned accurately with the actual distribution of observed events. The atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk score overestimated the risk of events in the higher risk categories, while machine learning did not. The study appeared Dec. 19, 2019, in Cardiovascular Research.

Safety, effectiveness of Lixiana confirmed in study

Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH has reported outcomes from a large observational study in predominantly Caucasian atrial fibrillation patients being treated with Lixiana (edoxaban). The results of the Danish observational cohort study showed that rates of thromboembolism were similar to those observed in the composite stroke outcome in the ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48 clinical trial, which compared the long-term efficacy and safety of the product to warfarin in atrial fibrillation patients. The group also found that primary bleeding outcomes requiring hospitalization were about 50% lower than observed in ENGAGE AF-TIMI 48. A total of 643 patients received the Lixiana 30-mg dosage regimen, while 1,642 received Lixiana 60 mg. "These new data, reporting on outcomes in a European [atrial fibrillation] population seen in routine clinical practice, are reassuring as they reinforce previous evidence that edoxaban has a good safety profile and is an effective treatment for the prevention of stroke in a broad [atrial fibrillation] population," explained Peter Brønnum Nielsen, Aalborg Thrombosis Research Unit, department of clinical medicine, faculty of health, Aalborg University, Denmark. The study appeared Nov. 27, 2019, in the European Heart Journal – Cardiovascular Pharmacotherapy.

Study: Certain leukemia patients treated with therapy face heightened risk for heart failure

Patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are treated with anthracyclines face a higher risk of heart failure, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn Medicine. To help identify these patients, researchers developed a risk score based on clinical and echographic variables, including left ventricular ejection fraction, myocardial strain and cumulative treatment dose. This scoring system could help classify patients as low or high risk for heart failure, allowing for tailored treatment plans. "While we are more effective at treating cancer, the improved survival rates have helped to unmask the cardiotoxic impact of some of the most common cancer therapies," said the study's corresponding author Marielle Scherrer-Crosbie, director of the Cardiac Ultrasound Laboratory and a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "Our hope, in creating this risk score system, is to help clinicians identify patients with the highest risk for potential cardiac damage, so they can more closely monitor the patients via a multidisciplinary approach." To that end, the researchers analyzed data of 450 patients with ALL or AML. Of the patients evaluated, 40 developed symptomatic heart failure. On average, patients developed heart failure 10 months following exposure to treatment. Patients with AML had a higher incidence of heart failure vs. those with ALL. The researchers subsequently developed a risk score based on six clinically relevant variables and myocardial strain. "While this is a significant step toward identifying patient risk for heart failure, additional studies are needed to determine the effectiveness of such a risk score in clinical practice," said the study's lead author Yu Kang, a post-doctoral research fellow at Penn. The risk score model and results of the study were published in the December issue of JACC: CardioOncology.