Premier recommends device, drug makers be included in OIG’s anti-kickback draft

The exclusion of makers of devices and drugs from a proposed overhaul of the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) probably took many in industry by surprise, but Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C., argued that this approach fails to capitalize on an opportunity to hold manufacturers accountable for clinical outcomes in value-based arrangements.

The U.S. Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services unveiled a much-anticipated pair of draft rules for the AKS and Stark Law in October that were intended to foster more coordinated medical care. The Trump administration previously had posted a request for information (RFI) in anticipation of the draft rules, and device trade associations responded to the effect that qui tam litigation has hampered agreements between device makers and physicians. However, there is also some concern that any loosening of the existing regulations could favor larger device makers and thus prove anticompetitive.

Still, drug and device makers are not entirely without hope of inclusion in the OIG rule, as some advocates are making the case that any exclusion of vendors of telemedicine and remote monitoring systems would cripple attempts to get a handle on chronic diseases, such as hypertension. Also, a member of the Trump administration noted on a recent webinar that the White House is not entirely opposed to inclusion of device and drug makers as long as appropriate guardrails can be inserted into the two agencies’ respective final rules.

Less incentive to overutilize

Premier’s Blair Childs, the association’s senior VP for public affairs, said in his Dec. 20 submission to the docket for the OIG rule that recent reforms to care delivery have drained much of the incentive for overutilization found in fee-for-service care. However, Childs also said that the two agencies will have to work to more tightly align their respective rules to avoid creating an unnavigable regulatory path.

Childs said the exclusion of device and drug makers – as well as that of makers of durable medical equipment and pharmacy benefit managers – excludes entities that are crucial in the full development of value-based care arrangements. Premier, which is a group purchasing organization, has found it difficult to more aggressively pursue value-based agreements because of the difficulty in avoiding AKS and Stark Law tripwires.

As matters stand, providers cannot obtain all costs associated with re-hospitalization caused by device failure, Childs said. That’s because existing safe harbors allow the provider to recoup only the cost of the device. He noted that the safe harbor also sets a two-year time limit to recoup any of the cost of a failed therapy, even though some therapies require five years to demonstrate value. In the absence of an explicit inclusion of device and drug makers into the final rules, Childs proposed that the agencies undertake a five-year evaluation of a provisional inclusion, or alternately to expand the scope of applicability of OIG advisory opinions. This latter approach would allow other value-based arrangements that reflect the terms described in an affirmative advisory opinion, Childs said.

Patrick Hope, executive director of the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance, said the provisions of the proposed OIG rule at times seem to contradict each other, adding that the exclusion of device makers would wall off “the very group that is driving value-based care forward.”

Hope noted that any attempt to differentiate device makers by the type of product “would be unworkable,” particularly given the advent of artificial intelligence in the field of radiology. He said the exclusion of device makers will render the current rulemaking effort ineffectual, adding that “we are not confident that these issues would be revisited in further rulemaking.”

CAP sees sustained ‘perverse incentives’

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) also sounded off on the rules, advocating the removal of the in-office ancillary services (IOAS) exception with any effort to reform Stark Law regulations. CAP said that while the IOAS exception was outside the scope of the RFI and the draft OIG rule, changes to health care delivery do not “automatically remove perverse incentives and may actually cause certain abusive billing practices and unfair contractual arrangements to be more prevalent.”

CAP said its members are aware that specialty physician groups may build large physician office anatomical pathology labs that employ part-time pathologists who receive less than the standard remuneration for such employees. The unsigned CAP letter also gave voice to misgivings regarding the electronic health record (EHR) and cybersecurity provisions. It noted that the association has supported exclusion of clinical labs from the parties authorized to share EHR resources with clinical practices. Adding cybersecurity provisions to the exceptions for donated resources would invoke some of the same concerns CAP has had about EHR donations, according to the letter.

Despite the general reservations about leaving device makers out of the proposal, some stakeholders supported the move. Tabitha Ramminger, deputy secretary general for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services, said some companies “are at a higher risk of fraud and abuse,” and are less involved in front-line care coordination. Bringing device and drug makers on board would “encourage the development of value-based entities that bypass the spirit of the law,” Ramminger said, adding that any organizations deemed at high risk of fraud and abuse should be excluded.