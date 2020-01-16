BioWorld MedTech Patent Highlights: Week 2

To read more on these records and others in the pharmaceutical arena, please visit Clarivate Analytics Cortellis, where you may access full pdf documents of the same, along with expert analysis and indexing of their content to accompany detailing of such aspects as expirations, infringements, licensing and exclusivity.

WO2020008336-A1: “Saliva collection and testing system for predictive medicine.”

Assignee: AICube Srl

Inventors: Russano, Stefano

IPC Codes: A61C 17/06; A46B 9/04

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: IT2018106925, 04-Jul-2018

A saliva collection and testing system comprising an electric toothbrush suitable for taking a user's saliva and a test unit (21) for testing the taken saliva, and a system for cleaning-up the saliva taking means of the electric toothbrush after saliva has been taken in order to prepare the electric toothbrush for subsequent use. It is disclosed that the device may be useful for determining levels of eg glucose, hormonal, immunological and inflammatory markers.

A digital tooth fingerprint sensor present on the toothbrush allows its user to be recognized. It is also claimed that the sensor may measure a user’s heartbeat and blood flow, and hence their blood pressure. A movement sensor in the toothbrush can also be used to determine whether diseases like the Parkinson’s disease occur or get worse, by measuring acceleration. Test results may be sent to a remote unit via a wireless system and in an encrypted mode for their subsequent processing by one or several machine learning algorithms.

The inventor is founder and CEO of Milan, Italy-based AICube that in January 2020 announced that it had signed an agreement with the Italian Institute of Technology to collaborate on the development of a glucose sensor to be integrated into its AICUBE device for determining the risk of developing Type II diabetes through a proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm. As seen in this patent application, the device, that is named DOC.D (Data Organized Collector Device) and for which AICube is seeking investors, is an electric toothbrush that collects a saliva sample to be analyzed in a POP (Point of Prevention) analyzing module featuring a disposable cartridge and a set of tests with specific sensors.

WO2020006607-A1: “An ankle cuff for managing incontinence.”

Assignee: Agahari, Nicky

Inventors: Agahari, Nicky

IPC Codes: A61N 1/04; A61N 1/36

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: AU2018902463, 06-Jul-2018

Wearable ankle cuff for managing incontinence. Microneedle electrode arrays present on the inner face of the cuff insert into patient’s epidermis and electrically stimulate the posterior tibial nerve in order to manage their incontinence.

The Australian inventor Nicky Agahari would appear to be new to patenting, and this application seemingly describes his InConfidence device that is described as being a discreet, non-invasive wearable medical device worn around the ankle for twenty minutes a day to help patients suffering from incontinence. It works through transcutaneous electrical stimulation of the posterior tibial nerve found on the ankle. The posterior tibial nerve is a peripheral nerve of the sacral plexus which innervates both the bladder and bowel. Stimulation of this nerve normalizes the neural communication between bladder/bowel and the brain, and restores normal continent function.

Having secured 1.25 million dollars in non-dilutive funding from the Australian Department of Health to help develop his invention, in May 2018 Agahari moved to take up a posting at Boston Scientific’s Global Leadership Management Program, where reportedly he was to further develop and commercialize the InConfidence neuromodulation device.

WO2020010123-A1: “Systems and methods for visceral neuromodulation.”

Assignee: Bright, Corinne

Inventors: Bright, Corinne

IPC Codes: A61F 5/00; A61N 1/04; A61N 1/05

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020 (shares priority details with co-published WO2020010164-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2018692858, 02-Jul-2018

A method of modulating nerves of a myenteric plexus of a patient through the delivery of a gel to at least a portion of the myenteric plexus. The gel includes a therapeutic such as a neurolytic (with ethanol being specifically claimed), neuromodulatory or neuroablative agent, and may also be combined with an anesthetic. It is claimed that the method may further comprise ablating at least a portion of the myenteric plexus with radiofrequency, microwave, ultrasound, thermal, or cryoablation.

The method may provide therapeutic effects on cardiopulmonary conditions, including reducing the signs or symptoms of asthma, hypertension, congestive heart failure, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, angina pectoris, or pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Follows WO2019178564 (assigned to Mountain View, California-based Tulavi Therapeutics), in which the same inventor, Corinne Bright, described systems and methods for gel-based neuromodulation.

Corinne Bright is CEO and founder of Tulavi Therapeutics, that describes itself as developing therapies that directly target the nerves to prevent and/or treat aberrant neural reflex arcs in peripheral and visceral disease (although her LinkedIn profile suggests it to be focused on novel device and drug-device combination products for the treatment of chronic pain). According to the company’s website the technology is intended for use through both surgical and interventional approaches.

WO2020010188-A1: “Using alternating electric fields to increase cell membrane permeability.”

Assignee: Chang, Edwin; Gambhir, Sanjiv S.; Giladi, Moshe; Patel, Chirag B.; Porat, Yaara; Voloshin-Sela, Tali

Inventors: Chang, Edwin; Gambhir, Sanjiv S.; Giladi, Moshe; Patel, Chirag B.; Porat, Yaara; Voloshin-Sela, Tali

IPC Codes: Chang, Edwin; Gambhir, Sanjiv S.; Giladi, Moshe; Patel, Chirag B.; Porat, Yaara; Voloshin-Sela, Tali

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020 (shares priority details with co-published US20200009376-A1 and US20200009377-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2018693811, 03-Jul-2018

An apparatus for treating tumors by facilitating the delivery of a substance across cell membranes (eg glioblastoma cell membranes) in a subject's body, through the application of an alternating electric field to the cells. The apparatus comprises an AC voltage generator operating at a first frequency between 50 and 500 kHz and a second frequency between 50 and 500 kHz, a set of electrodes and a controller.

Within the application’s disclosure we see discussion of the use of the Inovitro™ in vitro tumor treating fields (TTFields) apparatus that is marketed by the global oncology company Novocure Inc. The apparatus being a laboratory research system that allows researchers to apply TTFields to cancer cells in culture. Novocure also markets Optune®, a wearable, portable, US FDA-approved device for treating recurrent glioblastoma, that generates electromagnetic waves between 100 and 300 kHz.

We also see the referencing of patenting from Novocure’s founder and Professor Emeritus of Physiology and Biophysics at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology - Yoram Palti, describing the company’s alternating electric TTFields technology, see US6868289-B2 (issued March 2005) and US7565205-B2 (issued July 2009).

Three of the team named on the present application (Chang, Gambhir and Patel) are Faculty at Stanford University School of Medicine and co-authors of a paper published in the Cell Death Discovery in December 2018, reporting how TTFields increases membrane permeability in glioblastoma cells - their work having been supported and funded by Novocure.

WO2020007833-A1: “Method of controlling fluid flow exiting infusion pumps.”

Assignee: INSERM Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale; Université Paris-Sud; The University of Warwick

Inventors: Ballesta, Annabelle; Hill, Roger; Levi, Francis

IPC Codes: A61M 5/142; A61M 5/168

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2018181320, 03-Jul-2018

The application describes a method of controlling the flow of a fluid in a tube and hence for eliminating delivery delays and drug spikes in an infusion pump system. The method comprises an estimation of the temporal evolution of the concentration of drug at the exit of the tube as a function of the tube's size.

The application appears to be particularly directed towards the administration of anti-cancer drugs and to be the first application from the team.

Levi appears to be associated with ETIC-Systems, a company established in 2014 and with experience in, amongst other things, chronotherapy.

WO2020009892-A1: “Active agent delivery devices and methods for using the same.”

Assignee: iRenix Medical, Inc.

Inventors: Smith, Stephen J; Chalberg Jr, Thomas W

IPC Codes: A61F 9/00; A61M 31/00; A61M 5/32; A61M 5/00; A61M 5/24

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018694794, 06-Jul-2018

The application describes an active agent delivery device comprising a syringe with a tip which has a tissue contacting surface and a needle. The device further comprises an actuator which has a pain mitigation system built into it. The preferred pain mitigation system is to cool the tissue contacting surface and hence the site of the injection immediately before the injection is made.

The application appears to be particularly directed towards injections to the eye and discloses that patient discomfort and the time taken to anesthetize the eye before treatment in conventional treatments are factors mitigating against treatment. The application appears to be particularly in support of the company's RAPIDD device and may have been that trialled in NCT02872012, a pilot study to test the effectiveness of cryoanesthesia to the eye immediately before an injection.

In 2017 the company was awarded an SBIR phase II grant of approximately $1.344 million for the development of a thermoelectric cooling device for use in ocular injections. See also WO2019136163 on delivery devices with integrated pain mitigation.

WO2020010116-A1: “Topical ocular delivery devices and methods for using the same.”

Assignee: Kedalion Therapeutics Inc

Inventors: Ivri, Ehud

IPC Codes: A61F 9/00; B05B 17/06; B05B 1/08; A61M 11/00; A61M 35/00

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: US2018693818, 03-Jul-2018

The application describes a device for the delivery of liquid drug to the surface of the eye. The liquid is delivered by an ultrasound transducer configured to operate at a frequency and amplitude that reduces patient discomfort.

The application appears to be in support of the company's AcuStream technology.

In August 2018, the company received $5 million in series A financing, led by Lagunita Biosciences. See also WO2019200121 on topical ocular delivery methods.

WO2020008356-A1: “Apparatus and a method for monitoring a patient during his sleep.”

Assignee: Yazigi, Raja; Koller, Philippe

Inventors: Yazigi, Raja; Koller, Philippe

IPC Codes: A61B 5/00; A61B 5/0205; A61B 5/113

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: EP2018182302, 06-Jul-2018

A sensor system for detecting sleep apnea syndrome comprising one sensor to monitor thoracic breath, and one to monitor abdominal breath. The output from these sensors is combined in a computing unit and may be transmitted to the cloud. If an abnormal condition is detected, an alarm may be sounded.

The inventors are cofounders of Netsensing Technology which appears to have been set up to develop this technology. This seems to be the first application from the team.

WO2020009428-A1: “Separation plate for apparatus for cutting and separation-discharging syringe.”

Assignee: Mune

Inventors: Jeong, Jae-Hak; Kim, Nam-Young; Kim, You-Hwa; Noh, Ju-Hwan; Oh, Kwang-Bin; Yun, Ji-Won

IPC Codes: A61M 5/50; A61M 5/32

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020

Earliest Priority Details: KR201876858, 03-Jul-2018

A separation plate for a syringe cutting and separation-discharging apparatus, whereby only a needle is cut after a syringe is used and the cut needle is immediately inserted into a damaged waste container which is then sealed so that the needle can be hygienically discarded.

Comes six months after the publication of the applicant’s first two PCT applications, WO2019112302 and ‘12305, in which all of the team bar J-Won Yun described a syringe needle removal device.

The South Korean startup Mune was founded in 2016 by the inventors “Jacob” Kwangbin Oh and Yoo-hwa Kim (then Yonsei University students) after learning the vast majority of medical staff worldwide, and specifically hospital nurses, had experienced at least one needle-stick injury. Their automatic needle destroyer (ANDY) system separates and discards needles in an automatic one-step process to prevent secondary infections and reuse of syringe needles, as well as ensure safe disposal.

WO2020010035-A1: “Cannula system.”

Assignee: Voyager Therapeutics

Inventors: Boulis, Nicholas; Carroll, Jenna; Hersch, Steven M.; Kells, Adrian Philip; Patzke, Holger; Ward, Donna T.

IPC Codes: A61P 25/00; C12N 15/113; C12N 15/86; A61B 17/34; A61K 48/00; A61M 5/158; A61M 5/32; A61B 90/13; A61M 5/142

Publication Date: 09-Jan-2020 (shares priority with co-published WO2020010042-A1)

Earliest Priority Details: US2018693040, 02-Jul-2018

Cannula systems for delivery of a therapeutic agent to parenchymal tissue of a target subject. The cannula system may include a cannula positioning guide that may be used in a surgical suite or during a surgical procedure for the delivery of a therapeutic agent to a localized target tissue of a subject. It is particularly claimed that the therapeutic agent comprises an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vector particle which comprises an AAV capsid and an AAV vector genome encoding an SOD1 targeting RNAi molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Comes almost one year after the publication of WO2019018342, in which the inventor Adrian Kells described a trajectory array guide system to be used to identify potential pathways for insertion of a catheter or cannula into the brain. Said patent application was jointly assigned to Voyager Therapeutics and the University of California. Also see WO2018044933, solely assigned to the University of California, in which Kells made claims describing MRI-assisted delivery of a gene therapy vector.

Both prior patent applications also named Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Voyager Therapeutics’ founder as an inventor, ie Dr Krystof Bankiewicz, Professor in Residence of Neurological Surgery and Neurology at the University of California at San Francisco, and someone who is recognized as a leader in AAV gene therapy, having brought multiple AAV therapies to the clinic.

Voyager Therapeutics is investigating VY-SOD-101, a clinical lead candidate of gene therapy composed of a proprietary AAV capsid and transgene with a miRNA expression cassette that harnesses the RNAi pathway to selectively silence, or knock-down, the production of SOD1 messenger RNA and reduces the level of mutated SOD1 protein in the CNS, for the potential intrathecal treatment of monogenic form of ALS.