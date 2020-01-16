Cardiologists pushing back on rule to judge appropriateness of stenting

Device makers only can watch when cardiologists grapple with federal agency officials over device utilization. However, cardiologists are punching back hard against a rule used to judge whether a coronary artery stent is appropriately used, thus ensuring these devices won’t suffer a significant drop in utilization.

An article appearing recently in Circulation poses the question of whether the 70/30 rule for determining whether coronary artery stenosis warrants placement of a stent, a question prompted by federal scrutiny of utilization of these devices. Federal enforcement of the False Claims Act (FCA) in these cases dates back a decade, when two cardiologists, both practicing in Maryland, were prosecuted for allegedly implanting stents in vessels that were insufficiently blocked to warrant an implant. The prosecution of one of these cardiologists was prompted by a qui tam lawsuit filed by a competing cardiology practice.

ICD prosecution did not hit docs, but utilization affected

Cardiologists generally have avoided too much damage, as demonstrated by the decision by the Department of Justice to take action against hospitals regarding allegations of overuse of implantable cardioverter defibrillators rather than continue to prosecute the physicians who implanted the devices. Nonetheless, there was evidence that implant rates fell at the hospitals that were the targets of federal enforcement action.

The authors of the article cited “an influx of criminal cases against cardiologists” for purportedly unnecessary interventions in the coronary arteries. Federal enforcement agencies have used angiograms to revisit individual cases, which are brought to the attention of federal agencies via whistleblowers or reviews of Medicare claims data. Prosecutions often are brought under the 70/30 rule, which posits that if one physician sees 30% stenosis of a coronary artery while another claims the stenosis reaches 70% of that artery’s capacity, any performance of stenting on that vessel is necessarily suspect.

The authors said the 70/30 rule is not an artifact of any study or consensus statement, but rather a creature of prosecution in which the difference of 40 percentage points is seen by consulting cardiologists as a demonstration of inappropriate utilization. A difference of 10-20 percentage points for an angiogram is accepted widely in legal circles as a difference in opinion, but the difference of 40 percentage points is presumed to make a defendant cardiologist guilty of violation of the FCA.

Speaking on behalf of the American College of Cardiology (ACC), cardiologist Gregory Dehmer explained that he is not aware of a raft of investigations into cardiologists over stent implant rates, although he made note of a number of physicians “who have got[ten] in trouble over charges of excessive stenting and having to pay back large sums of money under the [FCA].” Dehmer added that Medicare recovery audit contractor (RAC) examinations could trigger such enforcement activity but said RACs might in some instances be using outdated medical society guidelines to determine the appropriateness of an implant.

Dehmer, who took part in the drafting of the ACC’s 2016 guidelines for revascularization for patients with acute coronary syndrome, said the 70/30 rule is rather simplistic and thus a questionable approach for determining appropriate use. “If a physician is going to make a decision about whether to put a stent in, it really requires a number of different elements,” he said, including a review of the patient’s clinical history.

The clinician should evaluate whether the patient’s symptoms match what the procedure suggests, but also should take into consideration any supporting evidence, such as a cardiac stress test. The proper clinical presentation is important, and the angiogram is the first of several key measures, Dehmer said. “Generally speaking – and this has been confirmed in hemodynamic studies that are 30-35 years old – you generally don’t have much of a detriment to coronary blood flow until the stenosis is at least 50% and more like 70% in severity,” he explained. “It is very well known that if you show an angiogram to 10 experienced readers, you’re not going to get the same number” for occlusion, although Dehmer said the variation is typically not as dramatic as a 40 percentage point difference as discussed in the article.

Newer technology might not resolve disputes

The article indicated that only about 8% of the cases reviewed (51 of roughly 640) met the difference of 40 percentage points said to indicate an inappropriate implant. Dehmer said it is not uncommon for cardiologists to perceive a difference of 15 percentage points, adding that the absence of a clinical history confounds any analysis of this sort. He noted that some of the cases might have involved angiographic X-ray film, but the advent of more novel modalities might not do much to tighten the range of interpretations.

“Thinking that digital angiography is going to be any better … that is probably not going to happen,” Dehmer said. On the other hand, if half of a cardiologist’s cases exhibit that 40 percentage point gap, that cardiologist might be a legitimate problem, Dehmer said.

Several additional diagnostic tests are available to the cardiologist who is uncertain about degree of stenosis, but Dehmer noted that straight angiographic imaging cannot capture measures, such as perfusion. Functional flow reserve (FFR) processing offers a good look at the performance of a vessel, and Dehmer noted that the benefit of FFR is that it can pick up the 20% of stenoses that might not impair flow despite what appears to be a blockage of 70% or better. Consequently, he said, interventional cardiologists need more than one way to check a patient’s status before moving the individual to the cath lab. He also said intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography suggest a greater rate of stenosis than angiography.

“I think where the article is going is that this is unfair to the physician who is being scrutinized,” Dehmer said, reiterating that the angiogram is insufficient by itself to determine whether the patient needed angioplasty and stenting. Whether all this is having a discernible effect on utilization is difficult to determine, but human nature suggests that it is, at least at the margins. Dehmer said physicians are not immune to the reaction anyone has while driving and seeing a police cruiser in the rear-view mirror.

“You take your foot off the gas,” in that scenario, he said, but the reaction tends to be muted when the physician societies have published appropriate use criteria, including those directed to stenting for the coronary arteries. “The start of this whole effort was the realization that if we did not start policing ourselves, the government would come in,” Dehmer said.

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions declined to comment on this story.