FDA gives nod for next-gen Acutus cardiac mapping algorithm to enable more precise ablation

Acutus Medical Inc. is working to build itself into a major competitor in cardiac electrophysiology. The latest step to do so is an FDA clearance for its second-generation cardiac mapping software known as Supermap. This works in conjunction with its next-gen Acqmap 3D Imaging and Mapping System. The Carlsbad, Calif.-based startup, which was founded in 2011, is now marketing these in both the U.S. and Europe, where Supermap received a CE mark in October. Its initial system and software were aimed specifically at the most complex arrhythmias, but the latest iterations are intended to provide electrophysiologists with tools that can be used routinely across a wide variety of arrhythmias to enhance the accuracy, efficacy and speed of the procedure.

Enclear scoops up $10M in series A funds for novel neurodegenerative disease treatment

Cambridge, Mass.-based startup Enclear Therapies Inc. has secured $10 million in series A financing led by 20/20 Healthcare Partners. The company is developing a device to aid in treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases by removing toxic proteins from cerebrospinal fluid.

Bionano Genomics sees encouraging results from study of Saphyr

The results from a study comparing Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Saphyr to traditional cytogenetic methods for the clinical analysis of leukemia genomes found that the system was 100% concordant with the standard of care for the detection of somatic chromosomal abnormalities. In addition, a team from the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands highlighted that while the study focused on determining the concordance for diagnostically reported variants, the Bionano technology also found novel variants.

Nantomics’ deep learning algorithm provides fast identification of cancer marker

Nantomics LLC, of Culver City, Calif., reported that research based on the company’s deep learning system has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, highlighting the algorithm’s ability to discern which mutation drives a patient’s breast cancer. The company said their approach, which draws on expressions of the PAM50 gene as seen in digital pathology images, is a rapid and cost-effective way to establish the breast cancer subtype, thus giving clinician and patient alike a good understanding of which therapies would be ineffective for that cancer and maximizing the chances for a cure.

Progress in Human Cell Atlas unveiling underlying mechanisms of disease

SEATTLE – As it enters its third year, the Human Cell Atlas project has mapped 100 million of 100 billion cells, and by comparing gene expression profiles of normal and aberrant cells and building networks of cellular interactions, is leading to breakthroughs in understanding of disease at a molecular level.

Nicoya announces double win with C$10M funding raise and launch of SPR product

TORONTO – Only days after receiving CA$10 million (US$7.6 Million) in series A funding, Kitchener, Ontario-based Nicoya Life Sciences Inc. has launched Alto, “the world’s first digital benchtop surface plasmon resonance (SPR) system” to accelerate new drug discoveries. The system integrates digital microfluidics, AI and nanotechnology to provide real time analysis of molecule interaction, shortening the time it takes for scientists to obtain high quality SPR data. The Alto builds on the company’s first product, the Openspr, a nano-structured sensor that is simpler and less susceptible to noise and temperature drift than existing SPR systems.

Also in the news

Abbott Laboratories, Canon Medical, Carbon22, Caresyntax, Catalent, Cicero Diagnostics, Co-Diagnostics, Conduent, Dexcom, Diabeloop, Digimax Global Solutions, Exalenz Bioscience, Flowonix, Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Insulet, Medable, Meridian Bioscience, Nanthealth, Nantomics, Novastep, Scipher Medicine, Pixium Vision, Spok, Veravas, Vis.ai, Vitaltech, Wilsonpro, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Zap Surgical