BioWorld - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Regulatory actions for Feb. 25-March 2, 2020

March 3, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney Veyonda (idronoxil) S1P inhibitor Soft tissue sarcomas FDA cleared IND to test combination with doxorubicin 2/25/20
Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Fetcroja (cefiderocol)  Siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic  Aerobic gram-negative infections  EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted positive opinion for use in treating adults with limited treatment options 2/28/20
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Alunbrig (brigatinib) ALK-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in patients not previously treated with an ALK inhibitor 3/2/20
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Vedolizumab SC Subcutaneous version of alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for use as maintenance therapy in adults; Takeda proposes to make therapy available in both a prefilled syringe and a prefilled pen 2/28/20
Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., of Singapore CD30 CAR T CD30-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapy Relapsed/refractory CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation 2/27/20
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif., and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Crysvita (burosumab) Recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody FGF23-related hypophosphatemia associated with phosphaturic mesenchymal tumors (tumor-induced osteomalacia) FDA accepted for review supplemental BLA seeking use in patients whose disease cannot be curatively resected or localized; agency assigned priority review, with PDUFA date of June 18, 2020 2/27/20

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Regulatory actions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.