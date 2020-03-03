Regulatory actions for Feb. 25-March 2, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda (idronoxil)
|S1P inhibitor
|Soft tissue sarcomas
|FDA cleared IND to test combination with doxorubicin
|2/25/20
|Shionogi & Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Fetcroja (cefiderocol)
|Siderophore cephalosporin antibiotic
|Aerobic gram-negative infections
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted positive opinion for use in treating adults with limited treatment options
|2/28/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Alunbrig (brigatinib)
|ALK-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|ALK-positive non-small-cell lung cancer
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval for use in patients not previously treated with an ALK inhibitor
|3/2/20
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Vedolizumab SC
|Subcutaneous version of alpha4beta7 integrin antagonist
|Moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease
|EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion for use as maintenance therapy in adults; Takeda proposes to make therapy available in both a prefilled syringe and a prefilled pen
|2/28/20
|Tessa Therapeutics Ltd., of Singapore
|CD30 CAR T
|CD30-directed autologous CAR T-cell therapy
|Relapsed/refractory CD30-positive classical Hodgkin lymphoma
|FDA granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation
|2/27/20
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., of Novato, Calif., and Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Crysvita (burosumab)
|Recombinant fully human monoclonal IgG1 antibody
|FGF23-related hypophosphatemia associated with phosphaturic mesenchymal tumors (tumor-induced osteomalacia)
|FDA accepted for review supplemental BLA seeking use in patients whose disease cannot be curatively resected or localized; agency assigned priority review, with PDUFA date of June 18, 2020
|2/27/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.