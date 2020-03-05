Aerin Medical gets FDA nod for procedure for chronic rhinitis

Aerin Medical Inc., an Austin, Texas-based company focused on minimally invasive solutions for chronic nasal conditions, has won U.S. FDA clearance for the Rhinaer Stylus to treat chronic rhinitis. The Rhinaer procedure aims to help nonallergic rhinitis patients by disrupting the signals that cause symptoms. The procedure can be performed under a local anesthetic in an ear, nose and throat physician’s office, with no incisions and little discomfort.

Supira Medical secures $35M in series B funds

Campbell, Calif., startup Supira Medical Inc. scooped up $35 million in a series B financing led by Cormorant Asset Management. Also participating in the round were The Capital Partnership, 415 Capital, Amed Ventures and Shifamed Angels. The new capital is earmarked to advance the development and clinical evaluation of the company’s next-generation percutaneous ventricular assist device (pVAD).

China uses AI in medical imaging to speed up COVID-19 diagnosis

BEIJING – More and more companies and researchers in China are rolling out artificial intelligence (AI)-based systems that can process hundreds of computed tomography (CT) images in seconds to speed up diagnosis of COVID-19 and assist in its containment. China’s national guidelines have recommended CT scans as a key method in diagnosing COVID-19. While pathogenic laboratory testing is regarded as the diagnostic gold standard, it takes a much longer time and can generate false positive results. The epidemic has driven companies and researchers to come up with more efficient ways to cope with the huge demand for diagnosis.

Proscia, UCSF partner to develop AI-based digital pathology starting with prostate cancer

Pathology can be a tedious field that often requires sifting through a huge number of slides to identify the necessary information to score and grade a patient’s tumor sample. Much like imaging, this increasingly digital field is ripe for the application of artificial intelligence to reduce the burden on pathologists, provide confirmation of their work, marry up this analysis with other types of digital data such as genetic sequencing, and even to potentially uncover novel biomarkers. To that end, AI-based, digital pathology startup Proscia Inc. has partnered with the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) to advance the practice of pathology via artificial intelligence. The pair will start with prostate cancer and then plan to move on to validate approaches in several additional pathology subspecialties.

Also in the news

