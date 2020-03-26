Regulatory actions for March 26, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agnovos Healthcare, of New York
|AGN1 Local Osteo-enhancement Procedure small volume kit
|Contains a proprietary, calcium-based, resorbable, tri-phasic implant material and instruments for preparation and inection
|For the treatment of painful but stable vertebral compression fractures that are often caused by bone loss associated with osteoporosis
|Received breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA
|Conversion Labs Inc., of New York
|Shapiro MD Laser 272
|Battery-powered, low-level laser therapy helmet
|Promotes hair growth in women and men by exposing the scalp to photobiostimulation generated by 272 light emitting diodes
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Immunexpress Inc., of Seattle
|Septicyte Rapid
|Gene expression assay using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction; for use on the Biocartis Idylla system
|For the early diagnosis of bacterial and viral sepsis; generates a Septiscore based on the increasing likelihood of infection-positive systemic inflammation
|Received CE-IVD marking
|Prisma Health, of Greenville, S.C.
|Vesper
|Ventilator expansion device produced using 3D printing technology
|Acts as a Y connector to allow a single ventilator to support up to 4 patients during times of acute equipment shortages
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 from patients suspected of COVID-19; testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988
|Received expanded emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to allow testing with 3 additional thermocyclers: Applied Biosystems 7500 Standard, Roche Lightcycler 480, and Qiagen Rotor-Gene Q; acceptable specimens have been expanded by the CDC to include nasal and nasal turbinate swabs
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 from patients suspected of COVID-19
|Received the CE mark
|Quidel Corp., of San Diego
|Lyra SARS-CoV-2 Assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 from patients suspected of COVID-19
|Received authorization from Health Canada
|Vero Biotech LLC, of Atlanta
|Genosyl DS
|Inhaled nitric oxide delivery system (DS)
|Improves oxygenation and reduces the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; previously approved for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn
|The U.S. FDA granted expanded access emergency use authorization to be used for the treatment of cardiopulmonary symptoms associated with COVID-19
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.