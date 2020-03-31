BioWorld - Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Regulatory actions for March 24-30, 2020

March 31, 2020
No Comments
Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia NP-120 (ifenprodil)  N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor glutamate receptor antagonist Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough Submitted for ethics approval in Australia for its planned phase II study 3/30/20
Astrazeneca plc, of London Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) Potassium-removing medicine Hyperkalemia Approved for marketing by Japan Ministry of Health 3/26/20
Beyondspring Inc., of New York Plinabulin Immune and stem cell modulator Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia  Initiated rolling submission of NDA to China’s NMPA 3/30/20
Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China Avapritinib Inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases Gastrointestinal stromal tumor NDA submitted 3/27/20
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Axicabtagene ciloleucel CAR T-cell therapy Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and related lymphomas Submitted NDA to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare 3/30/20
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2  HER2-positive unresectable or recurrent breast cancer after prior chemotherapy  Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug under the conditional early approval system 3/25/20
Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Denileukin diftitox (genetic recombinant) Fusion protein of the receptor-binding portion of interleukin-2 and diphtheria toxin that binds to the IL-2 receptor Relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and peripheral T-cell lymphoma Submitted a marketing authorization application in Japan 3/27/20
EMD Serono, part of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany Tepmetko (tepotinib) MET inhibitor Unresectable, advanced or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping alterations Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug 3/25/20
Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Cabometyx (cabozantinib) Kinase inhibitor Curatively unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug 3/25/20
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Remdesivir RNA polymerase modulator COVID-19 infection FDA granted orphan drug designation 3/24/20
Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Remdesivir RNA polymerase modulator COVID-19 Gilead submitted request to FDA to rescind orphan designation and said it is waiving all benefits that accompany such designation 3/25/20
Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 Submitted an initial protocol synopsis to the FDA in support of its plans to initiate a multicenter, phase III study in the U.S. 3/27/20
Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab Humaneered anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody COVID-19 Submitted initial protocol synopsis to FDA to support plans for a phase III study for the prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome and/or death in hospitalized patients with pneumonia associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection 3/30/20
I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Rockville, Md., and Shanghai TJM-2 Neutralizing antibody against human GM-CSF Cytokine storm Submitted IND to South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to evaluate drug in severe and critically ill patients with COVID-19 3/30/20
Junshi Biosciences Ltd., of Shanghai Toripalimab Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1 Mucosal melanoma FDA granted orphan designation for use in combination with axitinib (Pfizer Inc.) 3/30/20
Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., and Lupin Ltd., of Mumbai, India Nepexto Etanercept biosimilar Rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and pediatric plaque psoriasis The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval  3/27/20
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Zurich, and Neurorx Inc., of Wilmington, Del. RLF-100 (aviptadil)  Synthesized peptide Acute and moderate respiratory distress in COVID-19  Filed an IND with the FDA for a phase II trial  3/26/20
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea Ontruzant (trastuzumab-dttb) ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor Breast/metastatic breast cancer; metastatic gastric cancer; gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma FDA approved 420-mg multidose vial of the biosimilar as adjuvant treatment 3/24/20
Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China CS-112192 Dual JAK1/JAK3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor; serine threonine protein kinase TBK1 inhibitor Autoimmune diseases  China NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation accepted IND 3/24/20
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride) Atypical antipsychotic Schizophrenia and bipolar depression Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug for both diseases 3/25/20
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Rethio (thiotepa) Alkylating agent Malignant lymphoma Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved the partial change in the marketing approval to include conditioning treatment prior to autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for malignant lymphoma 3/25/20

Notes

The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.

For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.
BioWorld Asia Briefs Regulatory actions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.