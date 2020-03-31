Regulatory actions for March 24-30, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|NP-120 (ifenprodil)
|N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor glutamate receptor antagonist
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough
|Submitted for ethics approval in Australia for its planned phase II study
|3/30/20
|Astrazeneca plc, of London
|Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate)
|Potassium-removing medicine
|Hyperkalemia
|Approved for marketing by Japan Ministry of Health
|3/26/20
|Beyondspring Inc., of New York
|Plinabulin
|Immune and stem cell modulator
|Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia
|Initiated rolling submission of NDA to China’s NMPA
|3/30/20
|Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|Avapritinib
|Inhibitor of KIT and PDGFRA mutant kinases
|Gastrointestinal stromal tumor
|NDA submitted
|3/27/20
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Axicabtagene ciloleucel
|CAR T-cell therapy
|Relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and related lymphomas
|Submitted NDA to Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
|3/30/20
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
|Antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2
|HER2-positive unresectable or recurrent breast cancer after prior chemotherapy
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug under the conditional early approval system
|3/25/20
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Denileukin diftitox (genetic recombinant)
|Fusion protein of the receptor-binding portion of interleukin-2 and diphtheria toxin that binds to the IL-2 receptor
|Relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and peripheral T-cell lymphoma
|Submitted a marketing authorization application in Japan
|3/27/20
|EMD Serono, part of Merck KGaA, of Darmstadt, Germany
|Tepmetko (tepotinib)
|MET inhibitor
|Unresectable, advanced or recurrent non-small-cell lung cancer with MET exon 14 skipping alterations
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug
|3/25/20
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
|Kinase inhibitor
|Curatively unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug
|3/25/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|RNA polymerase modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|3/24/20
|Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif.
|Remdesivir
|RNA polymerase modulator
|COVID-19
|Gilead submitted request to FDA to rescind orphan designation and said it is waiving all benefits that accompany such designation
|3/25/20
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Submitted an initial protocol synopsis to the FDA in support of its plans to initiate a multicenter, phase III study in the U.S.
|3/27/20
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|Humaneered anti-human GM-CSF monoclonal antibody
|COVID-19
|Submitted initial protocol synopsis to FDA to support plans for a phase III study for the prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome and/or death in hospitalized patients with pneumonia associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection
|3/30/20
|I-Mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., of Rockville, Md., and Shanghai
|TJM-2
|Neutralizing antibody against human GM-CSF
|Cytokine storm
|Submitted IND to South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to evaluate drug in severe and critically ill patients with COVID-19
|3/30/20
|Junshi Biosciences Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Mucosal melanoma
|FDA granted orphan designation for use in combination with axitinib (Pfizer Inc.)
|3/30/20
|Mylan NV, of Hertfordshire, U.K., and Lupin Ltd., of Mumbai, India
|Nepexto
|Etanercept biosimilar
|Rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis and pediatric plaque psoriasis
|The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval
|3/27/20
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Zurich, and Neurorx Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Synthesized peptide
|Acute and moderate respiratory distress in COVID-19
|Filed an IND with the FDA for a phase II trial
|3/26/20
|Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, Korea
|Ontruzant (trastuzumab-dttb)
|ERBB2 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Breast/metastatic breast cancer; metastatic gastric cancer; gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma
|FDA approved 420-mg multidose vial of the biosimilar as adjuvant treatment
|3/24/20
|Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shenzhen, China
|CS-112192
|Dual JAK1/JAK3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor; serine threonine protein kinase TBK1 inhibitor
|Autoimmune diseases
|China NMPA's Center for Drug Evaluation accepted IND
|3/24/20
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Latuda (lurasidone hydrochloride)
|Atypical antipsychotic
|Schizophrenia and bipolar depression
|Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved the drug for both diseases
|3/25/20
|Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan
|Rethio (thiotepa)
|Alkylating agent
|Malignant lymphoma
|Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare approved the partial change in the marketing approval to include conditioning treatment prior to autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for malignant lymphoma
|3/25/20
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.