Innovent brings in Alector’s anti-SIRP-alpha antibody for China market

BEIJING – Suzhou-based Innovent Biologics Inc. has inked a deal with Alector Inc. to obtain the rights of the U.S. biotech’s AL-008, a dual function anti-SIRP-alpha (anti-signal regulatory protein-alpha) antibody, to develop and commercialize it for oncology indications in China.

AL-008 has yet to enter clinical trials anywhere. Under the terms, Innovent will be responsible for developing and commercializing the drug in China and will also manufacture the molecule. Alector will continue to develop AL-008 globally, except China. Both companies remained tight-lipped on the financial terms.

“We intend to complete the translation of U.S.-generated data and file regulatory IND submissions in China with a goal to enter the clinical trial,” Innovent’s media spokesperson, Wang Min, told BioWorld, adding that the company has the rights and the plan to use AL-008 as a single or combination therapy.

Targeting the CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway, AL-008 is believed to be of best-in-class potential with a dual-binding property not seen by other SIRP-alpha molecules. It has a dual mechanism of action that antagonizes the pathway by inducing the internalization and degradation of the inhibitory receptor on macrophages to relieve immune suppression, while it also engages Fc gamma to promote immunostimulatory pathways that drive antitumor immunity.

“Given the significance of the CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway in myeloid immune therapy, we are excited to test the best-in-class preclinical hypothesis into the clinic,” Wang said.

While targeting that pathway has shown activity in myeloid and lymphoid cancers, to enhance activity and improve safety in solid tumors, Innovent said additional agents targeting the same pathway are needed.

Current data suggest promise. In a humanized preclinical model, AL-008 monotherapy reduced tumor growth and enhanced M1 macrophage activation. Compared with other SIRP-alpha targeting antibodies, AL-008 has been shown to bind to all common alleles of SIRP-alpha and shows best-in-class potency in tumor cell phagocytosis. Preclinical studies also showed that AL-008 does not induce depletion of red blood cells or platelets.

“These data highlight the potential potency of this differentiated mechanism of simultaneously providing immune-activating signals while removing immune checkpoint signals and demonstrate the potential activity for AL-008,” said the company.

Wang also told BioWorld that Innovent licensed the molecule because it is already familiar with the space with its own clinical-stage CD47 molecule. Innovent CEO Michael Yu said earlier in a statement that AL-008 “will complement perfectly” with the company’s current pipeline.

Having long had its eye on the CD47-SIRP-alpha pathway, Innovent has an anti-CD47 antibody candidate in its pipeline, IBI-188, which binds to the CD47 antigen on the surface of tumor cells and blocks the same pathway.

IBI-188 is now in a phase I trial for patients with advanced malignancies, following the first dosing in January 2019. The primary objectives are to evaluate the safety, tolerability and phase II recommended doses of IBI-188 as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents in patients with advanced malignancies.

There are only a few anti-CD47 treatments in early clinical stage. Among the Chinese players, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.’s SHR-1603 won IND approval to initiate a phase I trial in patients with advanced solid tumors or relapsed/refractory malignant lymphoid diseases. I-Mab Biopharma (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.’s TJC-4, also known as TJ-011133, is in a phase I study in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory solid tumors and lymphoma. Immuneonco Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. said in May 2019 that its IMM-01 was granted IND approval in China to investigate its efficacy for leukemia.

And those in preclinical development include Akeso Inc.’s AK-117, Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.’ HLX-24 and Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd.’s BAT-6004.

Several Chinese biotech companies, including Innovent, are also developing CD47-based bispecific antibodies targeting PD-L1 and CD20 as well.

CD47 has emerged as another key target in the immune-oncology field, following the much-studied PD-1 and PD-L1 receptors. On March 2, Gilead Sciences Inc. made a high-profile $4.9 billion acquisition of CD47-focused startup Forty Seven Inc., igniting industry discussion about the target.

“CD47 is an important component of a critical inhibitory immune pathway but is different from T-cell checkpoint inhibitors such as PD-1, PD-L1 and CTLA4,” said Yu in an earlier statement. “Anti-CD47 monotherapy and combination therapy has shown promising efficacy in several types of solid tumors and in refractory/relapsed non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

Innovent’s latest U.S. partner, Alector, is a clinical-stage biotech that develops immune system therapeutics to treat neurodegeneration and cancer. Its clinical-stage programs, AL-001 and AL-101, target genetically defined neurodegenerative patient populations of frontotemporal dementia and neurodegenerative diseases, respectively.