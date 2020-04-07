Regulatory front for April 7, 2020

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization joined a host of other industry trade groups in sending a letter last week to federal, state and local officials asking them to adopt the Department of Homeland Security’s definition of “critical infrastructure” and commit to keeping critical manufacturing facilities open across the nation. The letter warned that well-intentioned actions – such as curfews, quarantines and shelter-in-place orders – being taken at the state and local levels “may fundamentally impede or otherwise threaten the supply of critical products.” Curfews that fail to consider transportation and workforce needs “could quickly become significant barriers to not only supply chains, but also actual supplies,” the groups said, adding that state and local governments must understand the need to transport products and have the workforce available to keep operations running. The letter calls for the president, governors and mayors to commit to not creating artificial barriers to the transportation of necessary products and to work in a coordinated fashion to ensure the safe shipment of goods from manufacturing facilities to retailers.

Given the lockdown in place in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Drugs Controller General V.G. Somani issued a circular allowing the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) to carry out lot release activities for domestically manufactured vaccines by reviewing the summary lot protocol on a case-by-case basis. Manufacturers should email the summary lot protocol for each batch/lot to the CDL, along with a certificate of analysis and a commitment to recall the vaccine should quality failures arise. However, the CDL can decline to issue a release certificate if it considers the information insufficient, Somani said. Once the situation returns to normal and logistics are restored, manufacturers will be required to submit samples to the CDL following the usual procedures.

The FDA followed up on its inspection of a Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. facility in Visakhapatnam, India, nearly six months ago with a warning letter citing failed sterility testing of injectable products, deficiencies in the facility’s environmental monitoring program, and data accuracy and integrity issues. For instance, the letter, posted Tuesday, said the company didn’t “adequately investigate serious deficiencies in microbiology laboratory conditions and practices.” Those deficiencies included an inadequate investigation of numerous instances over a one-year period of microbial growth on negative control plates and the invalidation of microbial results without sufficient scientific justification.

The FDA on March 31 announced the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, a comprehensive public-private approach to swiftly bring coronavirus treatments to market. "As part of this new program, the FDA is cutting red tape, redeploying staff and working day and night to review requests from companies, scientists and doctors who are working toward therapies,” U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar said. Under the accelerator program, FDA staff from the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research will provide regulatory advice, guidance and technical assistance to sponsors as fast as possible. The FDA is triaging requests from developers and scientists seeking to develop new drug and biologic therapies, connecting them with relevant FDA staff and providing rapid, interactive input to get studies underway quickly. For instance, the agency has reviewed some study protocols within 24 hours and reviews single-patient expanded access requests generally within three hours. The FDA also is collaborating with federal partners, developers and researchers to create protocols that can be used across institutions and programs to further streamline efforts. "Accelerating the investigation of products that could potentially benefit people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the FDA's highest priorities,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. “We want to help patients by expediting promising treatments and are committed to maximizing our regulatory flexibility and proactively bringing the best innovators together to ensure we are getting the right treatments to the right patients at the right time."

The FDA, in collaboration with other federal agencies and the Institute for Genome Sciences at the University of Maryland, developed quality-controlled reference sequence data for the SARS-CoV-2 reference strain for the U.S. The availability of traceable and quality-controlled data will help COVID-19 test developers and vaccine developers expedite the development of medical countermeasures, identify new or more stable targets for future tests, enable in silico confirmation of targets, support the development of synthetic reference material and enable viral population/quasi species analysis, the agency said.

Responding to the global need for COVID-19 treatments, Gilead Sciences Inc., of Foster City, Calif., is donating its existing remdesivir supply, which is about 1.5 million individual doses, for compassionate use, expanded access, clinical trials and for broader distribution following regulatory authorizations. The donated doses are to be used for treating patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms, through daily intravenous infusions in a hospital setting. Depending on the optimal duration of treatment, which is being studied in clinical trials, the supply could treat more than 140,000 patients. As raw materials with long lead times become available for manufacture, Gilead said it intends to produce more than 500,000 treatment courses by October and more than 1 million treatment courses by the end of the year. “To help us meet and exceed this goal, we are building a geographically diverse consortium of pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers to expand global capacity for raw materials and production,” Gilead said. The company has taken steps to shorten the manufacturing time for remdesivir from one year to six months. Meanwhile, the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) is encouraging Gilead to make its coronavirus candidate remdesivir available “in a fair and transparent way” to EU member states wanting to take part in international clinical trials or to treat patients with COVID-19 in compassionate use programs. CHMP’s recommendations on the use of remdesivir are intended to ensure a common approach regarding the criteria and conditions of the use of the investigational drug in the EU. The recommendations describe which patients may benefit from the drug, explain how to use it and provide preliminary information on remdesivir’s safety. Meanwhile, with some EU member states starting to see shortages of certain drugs used in treating COVID-19, the EU Executive Steering Group on Shortages of Medicines Caused by Major Events is setting up an industry single point of contact (i-SPOC) system to fast-track interaction on shortages between manufacturers and the steering group. Using i-SPOC, each drug company will report directly to the EMA about anticipated shortages or current shortages of critical medicines used to treat the coronavirus. The system is to be used for both centrally and nationally authorized medicines, but manufacturers also will continue reporting shortages to the appropriate national competent authorities. In addition to the i-SPOC system, the EMA said it is considering other mitigation measures such as regulatory actions to support increased manufacturing capacities by accelerating the approval of a new manufacturing line or site. The steering group also is considering areas where regulations could be applied with greater flexibility during the pandemic to secure the supply of critical medicines. Regulators are working with industry to increase the production capacity for all drugs used in the pandemic, especially those at risk of supply shortages. The EMA said it will provide more information on efforts to mitigate shortages in a question-and-answer document that’s under development.

Citing the COVID-19 public health emergency in the U.S., HHS formally issued a notice of emergency use authorization (EUA) declaration that enables the FDA to grant EUAs authorizing the emergency use of an unapproved drug or biologic and an unapproved use of an approved drug or biologic. The notice is scheduled for publication in the April 1, 2020, Federal Register, but it became effective March 27 when Azar signed it.

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported Tuesday that it has written to its phase I accredited units that are conducting early stage clinical trials to confirm that those trials have undergone a COVID-19 risk assessment. “All ongoing clinical trials should have already undergone a risk assessment in relation to COVID-19, including analysis of any potential risk to trial participants, in line with current government advice on social distancing and measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the MHRA said. As a result of the new communication, which doesn’t apply to ongoing or proposed trials of COVID-19 therapies, “some trials may be temporarily halted or terminated, while some will continue if clearly justified, in order to protect or promote public and patient safety,” according to the MHRA.

The U.K.’s MHRA guidance April 1 on regulatory flexibilities it’s adopting to support the drug supply chain and the wider health care response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The flexibilities are temporary and effective immediately, the agency said. Under the guidance, the MHRA committed to expedited scientific advice for clinical trials and rapid reviews of trial applications involving potential COVID-19 treatments. It also is replacing most routine onsite inspections with desk-based inspections, permitting the “pack down” of large packs of drugs into smaller quantities for sale at pharmacies, expediting the assessment of variations and initial applications that impact the drug supply chain, and extending the deadline for step 1 nitrosamine responses by six months, to Oct. 1, 2020. The agency also may implement reduced retesting of imported products under certain circumstances.

The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Saturday issued four COVID-19 guidelines that cover the management of patients with severe asthma, pneumonia, rheumatological autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic bone disorders, and the management of COVID-19 symptoms. The new guidelines are designed to maximize patient safety while making the best use of National Health Service resources. The guideline on pneumonia notes that as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent, pneumonia cases are more likely to be viral than bacterial, so antibiotics will not be effective. Thus, NICE is recommending that antibiotics only be used to treat pneumonia when bacteria is the likely cause.

To expedite the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and therapies, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) is shortening the clinical trial notification (CTN) timeline for starting first-in-human trials. Normally, a sponsor must submit a notification at least 30 days before the planned start date of a trial. The PMDA said it is waiving that 30-day period for COVID-19 products, so long as it has completed its review of the trial plan. “Currently, several CTNs for clinical trials for COVID-19 are being submitted and processed expeditiously,” the agency said. “All these efforts, among others, not only expedite development of products for COVID-19, but also provide the people affected with a variety of investigational medical products.”