In the clinic for April 15, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ansun Biopharma Inc., of San Diego
|DAS-181
|Exo-alpha sialidase modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 22 participants with severe disease dosed in U.S. in proof-of-concept adaptive design trial; following interim review, about 60 additional participants expected to be enrolled in U.S. and Europe
|Arvinas Inc., of New Haven, Conn.
|ARV-471
|Estrogen receptor alpha antagonist
|Metastatic breast cancer
|Pause in trial enrollment at UCLA site lifted and additional participants with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic disease permitted to enroll; clinical data on track to report in second half of 2020
|Gensight Biologics SA, of Paris
|GS-030
|Channel rhodopsin gene stimulator
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|Data safety monitoring board (DSMB) confirmed no safety issues for second cohort of 3 participants in phase I/II Pioneer study; each received single intravitreal injection of 1.5e11 viral genomes (vg) prior to using wearable optronic visual stimulation device; DSMB recommended trial continue without modification; recruitment of third cohort of 3 participants to receive maximal dose of 5e11 vg delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic but expected to complete in second half of 2020
|Ico Therapeutics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|ICO-019 (amphotericin B, oral)
|Macrolide antibiotic
|Infection
|In phase Ib study, repeated 100-mg and 400-mg doses were well-tolerated with no serious adverse events; 100-mg dose achieved median plasma Cmax of 25 ng AmB/mL and AUC (0-inf) 990 hr ng/mL after day 1 of dosing and median plasma Cmax of 44 ng AmB/mL and AUC (0-inf) 1998 hr ng/mL after 10 days of dosing; approximate doubling of AUC measure between days 1 and 10 observed both at 100-mg and 400-mg doses; start of phase II trial delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Phase II
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 chemokine antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 390 participants with severe infection dosed in phase IIb/III study; primary endpoint is mortality rate at 28 days, with secondary endpoint of mortality rate at 14 days; interim analysis expected on data from 50 participants
|Oragenics Inc., of Tampa, Fla.
|AG-013
|Trefoil factor-1 stimulator
|Oral mucositis
|Top-line results in head and neck cancer patients who received chemoradiation showed study drug did not achieve statistical significance vs. placebo on primary endpoint of severe oral mucositis duration; ongoing analyses to determine potential efficacy for subpopulations
|Phase IV
|Mallinckrodt plc, of Staines-upon-Thames, U.K.
|Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection)
|Adrenocorticotrophic hormone ligand
|Rheumatoid arthritis
|Findings from 2-part study of 259 adult participants that showed 65.3% (p<0.001) achieved low disease activity at week 12 during open-label therapy, with effect maintained in 85.7% (n=66) vs. 65.8% (n=50) in placebo group (p=0.004) treated for 12 additional weeks in double-blind phase, published in Rheumatology and Therapy
