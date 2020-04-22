In the clinic for April 22, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Actelion Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Uptravi (selexipag)
|Prostacyclin receptor agonist
|Pulmonary arterial hypertension
|Study in healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Vinorelbine
|Cell cycle inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Suspended phase I/II Movie trial testing combination with anti-PD-L1/anti-CTLA4 immunotherapy due to COVID-19
|Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|FH-MCVA2TCR autologous T cells
|Gene-modified immune cells
|Metastatic or unresectable Merkel cell cancer
|Phase I/II study suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Xentuzumab
|Monoclonal antibody
|Solid tumors
|Study aiming to find safe dose in combination with abemaciclib, with or without hormonal therapies, suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-907828; BI-754091; BI-754111
|MDM2 protein binder; anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody
|Solid tumors
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Afatinib
|Kinase inhibitor
|Pediatric tumors
|Recruitment in phase I/II study temporarily halted due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|GIP receptor and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|Enrollment in contraceptive pharmacokinetics study in healthy female volunteers halted due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3462817
|PD-1 monoclonal antibody agonist
|Psoriasis
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3475070
|CD73 inhibitor
|Advanced cancer
|Enrollment in study testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3526318
|TRPA1 modulator
|Pain
|Study in healthy volunteers terminated due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3556050
|SSTR4 agonist
|Pain
|Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3499446
|KRAS G12C inhibitor
|Advanced solid tumors
|Enrollment in phase I/II trial of patients with KRAS G12C mutation on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3471851
|Targets IL-2
|Psoriasis
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3372689
|O-GlcNAcase inhibitor
|Alzheimer's disease
|Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3471851
|Targets IL-2
|Eczema
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3475766
|ANGPTL3/8 antibody
|Cardiovascular disease
|Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|GIP receptor and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist
|Type 2 diabetes mellitus
|Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3478045
|Antihypercholesterolemic agent
|Endocrine/metabolic diseases
|Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3463251
|GDF15 agonist
|Diabetes
|Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3454738
|CD200 receptor agonist monoclonal antibody
|Atopic dermatitis
|Suspended enrollment due to COVID-19
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist
|Type 2 diabetes
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Tirzepatide
|Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist
|Impaired liver function
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3361237
|Activates an immune checkpoint receptor
|Systemic lupus erythematosus
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Ixekizumab
|Humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with the interleukin-17A cytokine
|Plaque psoriasis
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3478006
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Study in healthy volunteers suspended; protocol stopping criteria (safety) were met
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-900014
|New formulation of insulin lispro
|Type 1 diabetes
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|LY-3305677
|
Oxyntomodulin analogue; dual agonist of GLP-1R and GCGR
|Type 2 diabetes
|Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-2330811
|Oncostatin M blocker
|Crohn's disease; systemic sclerosis
|Protocol prespecified temporary study stopping rule was met when a single participant was observed with an adverse event meeting one of the stopping criteria
|Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Batoclimab (HBM-9161)
|Anti-FcRn antibody
|Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder
|Dosed first patient in phase Ib/IIa study
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney
|Eftilagimod alpha
|Soluble LAG-3
|Advanced solid malignancies
|Last patient enrolled and dosed in second cohort of Insight-004 trial, completing enrollment for the study testing combination with avelumab
|Incyte Inc., of Wilmington, Del.
|Epacadostat
|T-lymphocyte stimulator
|Locally advanced rectal cancer
|Trial adding epacadostat to preoperative chemoradiation suspended due to COVID-19
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|rhIL-7-hyFc
|Interleukin-7 ligand; IL-7 receptor agonist
|Glioma
|Suspended trial in patients with newly diagnosed non-lymphopenic gliomas following radiation and temozolomide due to COVID-19
|Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|PDR-001
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Metastatic MSS colorectal cancer
|Study testing combination with bevacizumab and mFOLFOX6 as first-line treatment terminated early due to company decision
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y.
|Alirocumab
|PCSK9 inhibitor
|Symptomatic intracranial atherosclerosis
|Study sponsored by University of Utah terminated after funding withdrawn
|Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|RGX-314
|Gene therapy
|Wet age-related macular degeneration
|Long-term data from ongoing phase I/IIa trial over 2 years in cohort 3 showed visual acuity across all 6 patients improved, with mean BCVA improvement of +14 letters, and the mean change in CRT was stable, with an increase of +2 µm, with long-term reductions in anti-VEGF treatment burden over 2 years; patients in cohort 5 continue to show reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden over 9 months following administration, with 8/11 (73%) remaining anti-VEGF injection-free, and reduction across the cohort of more than 80% from mean annualized injection rate during 12 months prior to administration
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Padsevonil
|Anticonvulsant
|Epilepsy
|Suspended study testing interaction with ethanol or cannabidiol due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Padsevonil
|Anticonvulsant
|Epilepsy
|Suspended trial testing drug in patients with normal or moderately impaired hepatic function due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Bimekizumab
|Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor
|Autoinflammatory disease
|Suspended enrollment of healthy participants due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|UCB-7858
|Anti-human tissue transglutaminase monoclonal antibody
|Kidney transplant
|Halted enrollment of patients with chronic allograft injury due to COVID-19
|Phase II
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-425809
|Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor
|Schizophrenia
|Study testing drug in combination with brain training suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-1265162
|Epithelial sodium channel inhibitor
|Cystic fibrosis
|Study testing use of Respimat inhaler suspended due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|BI-655130
|Anti-IL36 antibody
|Fistulizing Crohn's disease
|Recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued due to COVID-19
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|DS-8201a
|Antibody-drug conjugate
|Advanced breast cancer
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
|Cabozantinib
|Multityrosine kinase inhibitor
|Prostate cancer
|Trial testing drug followed by prostatectomy in high-risk patients suspended due to COVID-19
|Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|GSK-3036656
|Leucyl tRNA synthetase inhibitor
|Drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis
|Recruitment activities suspended due to COVID-19
|Imbrium Therapeutics LP, subsidiary of Purdue Pharma LP, of Stamford, Conn., and Spinethera Inc., of Plymouth, Minn.
|V-117957
|Small-molecule analgesic
|Insomnia associated with alcohol cessation
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19
|Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York
|ITI-007 (lumateperone tosylate)
|5-HT2a receptor antagonist
|Schizophrenia
|Suspended due to COVID-19
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|Vixarelimab (KPL-716)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting oncostatin M receptor beta
|Prurigo nodularis
|Phase IIa trial met primary endpoint, showing reduction in weekly-average WI-NRS from baseline at week 8 was statistically significantly greater in treated patients vs. placebo; statistically significant percentage of treated patients also achieved a PN-IGA score of 0/1 at week 8 vs. placebo; majority of vixarelimab recipients showed clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at week 8
|Prothena Corp. plc, of Dublin, and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Prasinezumab
|Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-synuclein
|Parkinson’s disease
|Roche reported during Q1 earnings that part 1 of Pasadena study did not meet primary objective but showed signals of efficacy on secondary and exploratory endpoints; Roche has begun further clinical development planning and is evaluating the data from to determine next steps
|Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Atezolizumab
|Anti-PD-L1 antibody
|Muscle invasive bladder cancer
|Study in patients with MIBC not eligible for radical cystectomy suspended due to COVID-19
|Saniona AB, of Ballerup, Denmark
|Tesomet
|Beta 1 adrenoceptor antagonist
|Hypothalamic obesity
|Top-line results from 24-week study showed drug was safe and well-tolerated; statistically significant improvements in body weight, waist circumference and glycemic control observed compared to placebo
|Sojournix Inc., of Waltham, Mass.
|SJX-653
|NK-3 antagonist
|Vasomotor symptoms
|Enrollment of postmenopausal women halted due to COVID-19
|Tersera Therapeutics LLC, of Lake Forest, Ill.
|Rolapitant
|NK1 receptor antagonist
|Malignant glioma
|Trial testing drug as antiemetic following radiotherapy and temozolomide suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Rozanolixizumab
|IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist
|Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy
|Suspended MyCIDPchoice study due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Bimekizumab
|Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor
|Active psoriatic arthritis
|Suspended enrollment in Be Optimal trial due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Brivaracetam
|Anticonvulsant
|Epilepsy
|Enrollment in study testing drug in patients, ages 1 month to < 16 years, halted due to COVID-19
|Phase III
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Linagliptin and empagliflozin
|DPP4 inhibitor and SGLT2 inhibitor
|Type 2 diabetes
|Halted recruitment of new children and adolescents due to COVID-19
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Idarucizumab
|Coagulation stimulator
|Bleeding
|Recruitment of new patients who take dabigatran and need emergency surgery or are bleeding suspended due to COVID-19
|Levo Therapeutics Inc., of Chicago
|Intranasal carbetocin (LV-101)
|Oxytocin receptor agonist
|Prader-Willi syndrome
|Enrollment in Care-PWS trial paused due to COVID-19
|Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland
|Relugolix
|GNRH receptor antagonist
|Endometriosis
|Spirit 2, first of 2 phase III trials, testing combination with estradiol and norethindrone, in women with pain associated with endometriosis met co-primary endpoints and 6 key secondary endpoints; 75.2% response rate for dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) (p<0.0001) and 66% response rate for non-menstrual pelvic pain (p<0.0001); women receiving relugolix combination therapy, on average, had a 75.1% reduction on Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.2 (severe pain) to 1.7 (mild pain); combination was generally well-tolerated, including minimal bone mineral density loss over 24 weeks; in separate study, combination therapy achieved 100% ovulation inhibition in 67 healthy women with no women ovulating during the 84-day treatment period, as evaluated by the Hoogland-Skouby assessment scale (score < 5)
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Rozanolixizumab
|IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist
|Generalized myasthenia gravis
|Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Rozanolixizumab
|IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist
|Persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia
|Recruitment in MyopportunITy1 trial suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Bimekizumab
|Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor
|Active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis
|Recruitment in Be Mobile 1 trial suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Bimekizumab
|Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor
|Active ankylosing spondylitis
|Recruitment in Be Mobile 2 trial suspended due to COVID-19
|UCB SA, of Brussels
|Padsevonil
|Anticonvulsant
|Epilepsy
|Halted recruitment in study enrolling adults with focal-onset seizures who have drug-resistant disease
|United Therapeutics Inc., of Silver Spring, Md.
|Oral treprostinil
|PGI2 agonist
|Pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
|Long-term study terminated by sponsor
|Phase IV
|Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany
|Nintedanib
|Multikinase inhibitor
|Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|Study in patients for pulmonary rehabilitation in IPF suspended due to COVID-19
Notes
