In the clinic for April 22, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Actelion Ltd., of Allschwil, Switzerland Uptravi (selexipag) Prostacyclin receptor agonist Pulmonary arterial hypertension Study in healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Vinorelbine Cell cycle inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Suspended phase I/II Movie trial testing combination with anti-PD-L1/anti-CTLA4 immunotherapy due to COVID-19

Bluebird Bio Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. FH-MCVA2TCR autologous T cells Gene-modified immune cells Metastatic or unresectable Merkel cell cancer Phase I/II study suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Xentuzumab Monoclonal antibody Solid tumors Study aiming to find safe dose in combination with abemaciclib, with or without hormonal therapies, suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-907828; BI-754091; BI-754111 MDM2 protein binder; anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody Solid tumors Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Afatinib Kinase inhibitor Pediatric tumors Recruitment in phase I/II study temporarily halted due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tirzepatide GIP receptor and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist Type 2 diabetes Enrollment in contraceptive pharmacokinetics study in healthy female volunteers halted due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3462817 PD-1 monoclonal antibody agonist Psoriasis Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3475070 CD73 inhibitor Advanced cancer Enrollment in study testing combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3526318 TRPA1 modulator Pain Study in healthy volunteers terminated due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3556050 SSTR4 agonist Pain Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3499446 KRAS G12C inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Enrollment in phase I/II trial of patients with KRAS G12C mutation on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3471851 Targets IL-2 Psoriasis Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3372689 O-GlcNAcase inhibitor Alzheimer's disease Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3471851 Targets IL-2 Eczema Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3475766 ANGPTL3/8 antibody Cardiovascular disease Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tirzepatide GIP receptor and GLP-1 receptor dual agonist Type 2 diabetes mellitus Enrollment on hold due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3478045 Antihypercholesterolemic agent Endocrine/metabolic diseases Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3463251 GDF15 agonist Diabetes Enrollment of healthy volunteers suspended due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3454738 CD200 receptor agonist monoclonal antibody Atopic dermatitis Suspended enrollment due to COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tirzepatide Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist Type 2 diabetes Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Tirzepatide Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist Impaired liver function Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3361237 Activates an immune checkpoint receptor Systemic lupus erythematosus Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Ixekizumab Humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds with the interleukin-17A cytokine Plaque psoriasis Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3478006 Undisclosed Undisclosed Study in healthy volunteers suspended; protocol stopping criteria (safety) were met

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-900014 New formulation of insulin lispro Type 1 diabetes Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis LY-3305677

Oxyntomodulin analogue; dual agonist of GLP-1R and GCGR Type 2 diabetes Suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London GSK-2330811 Oncostatin M blocker Crohn's disease; systemic sclerosis Protocol prespecified temporary study stopping rule was met when a single participant was observed with an adverse event meeting one of the stopping criteria

Harbour Biomed Therapeutics Ltd., of Cambridge, Mass. Batoclimab (HBM-9161) Anti-FcRn antibody Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder Dosed first patient in phase Ib/IIa study

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney Eftilagimod alpha Soluble LAG-3 Advanced solid malignancies Last patient enrolled and dosed in second cohort of Insight-004 trial, completing enrollment for the study testing combination with avelumab

Incyte Inc., of Wilmington, Del. Epacadostat T-lymphocyte stimulator Locally advanced rectal cancer Trial adding epacadostat to preoperative chemoradiation suspended due to COVID-19

Neoimmunetech Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. rhIL-7-hyFc Interleukin-7 ligand; IL-7 receptor agonist Glioma Suspended trial in patients with newly diagnosed non-lymphopenic gliomas following radiation and temozolomide due to COVID-19

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland PDR-001 PD-1 inhibitor Metastatic MSS colorectal cancer Study testing combination with bevacizumab and mFOLFOX6 as first-line treatment terminated early due to company decision

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y. Alirocumab PCSK9 inhibitor Symptomatic intracranial atherosclerosis Study sponsored by University of Utah terminated after funding withdrawn

Regenxbio Inc., of Rockville, Md. RGX-314 Gene therapy Wet age-related macular degeneration Long-term data from ongoing phase I/IIa trial over 2 years in cohort 3 showed visual acuity across all 6 patients improved, with mean BCVA improvement of +14 letters, and the mean change in CRT was stable, with an increase of +2 µm, with long-term reductions in anti-VEGF treatment burden over 2 years; patients in cohort 5 continue to show reduction in anti-VEGF treatment burden over 9 months following administration, with 8/11 (73%) remaining anti-VEGF injection-free, and reduction across the cohort of more than 80% from mean annualized injection rate during 12 months prior to administration

UCB SA, of Brussels Padsevonil Anticonvulsant Epilepsy Suspended study testing interaction with ethanol or cannabidiol due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Padsevonil Anticonvulsant Epilepsy Suspended trial testing drug in patients with normal or moderately impaired hepatic function due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Bimekizumab Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor Autoinflammatory disease Suspended enrollment of healthy participants due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels UCB-7858 Anti-human tissue transglutaminase monoclonal antibody Kidney transplant Halted enrollment of patients with chronic allograft injury due to COVID-19

Phase II

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-425809 Glycine transporter-1 inhibitor Schizophrenia Study testing drug in combination with brain training suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-1265162 Epithelial sodium channel inhibitor Cystic fibrosis Study testing use of Respimat inhaler suspended due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany BI-655130 Anti-IL36 antibody Fistulizing Crohn's disease Recruitment of new subjects temporarily discontinued due to COVID-19

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo DS-8201a Antibody-drug conjugate Advanced breast cancer Suspended due to COVID-19

Exelixis Inc., of Alameda, Calif. Cabozantinib Multityrosine kinase inhibitor Prostate cancer Trial testing drug followed by prostatectomy in high-risk patients suspended due to COVID-19

Glaxosmithkline plc, of London GSK-3036656 Leucyl tRNA synthetase inhibitor Drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis Recruitment activities suspended due to COVID-19

Imbrium Therapeutics LP, subsidiary of Purdue Pharma LP, of Stamford, Conn., and Spinethera Inc., of Plymouth, Minn. V-117957 Small-molecule analgesic Insomnia associated with alcohol cessation Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York ITI-007 (lumateperone tosylate) 5-HT2a receptor antagonist Schizophrenia Suspended due to COVID-19

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda Vixarelimab (KPL-716) Monoclonal antibody targeting oncostatin M receptor beta Prurigo nodularis Phase IIa trial met primary endpoint, showing reduction in weekly-average WI-NRS from baseline at week 8 was statistically significantly greater in treated patients vs. placebo; statistically significant percentage of treated patients also achieved a PN-IGA score of 0/1 at week 8 vs. placebo; majority of vixarelimab recipients showed clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at week 8

Prothena Corp. plc, of Dublin, and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Prasinezumab Monoclonal antibody targeting alpha-synuclein Parkinson’s disease Roche reported during Q1 earnings that part 1 of Pasadena study did not meet primary objective but showed signals of efficacy on secondary and exploratory endpoints; Roche has begun further clinical development planning and is evaluating the data from to determine next steps

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Atezolizumab Anti-PD-L1 antibody Muscle invasive bladder cancer Study in patients with MIBC not eligible for radical cystectomy suspended due to COVID-19

Saniona AB, of Ballerup, Denmark Tesomet Beta 1 adrenoceptor antagonist Hypothalamic obesity Top-line results from 24-week study showed drug was safe and well-tolerated; statistically significant improvements in body weight, waist circumference and glycemic control observed compared to placebo

Sojournix Inc., of Waltham, Mass. SJX-653 NK-3 antagonist Vasomotor symptoms Enrollment of postmenopausal women halted due to COVID-19

Tersera Therapeutics LLC, of Lake Forest, Ill. Rolapitant NK1 receptor antagonist Malignant glioma Trial testing drug as antiemetic following radiotherapy and temozolomide suspended due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Rozanolixizumab IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy Suspended MyCIDPchoice study due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Bimekizumab Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor Active psoriatic arthritis Suspended enrollment in Be Optimal trial due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Brivaracetam Anticonvulsant Epilepsy Enrollment in study testing drug in patients, ages 1 month to < 16 years, halted due to COVID-19

Phase III

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Linagliptin and empagliflozin DPP4 inhibitor and SGLT2 inhibitor Type 2 diabetes Halted recruitment of new children and adolescents due to COVID-19

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Idarucizumab Coagulation stimulator Bleeding Recruitment of new patients who take dabigatran and need emergency surgery or are bleeding suspended due to COVID-19

Levo Therapeutics Inc., of Chicago Intranasal carbetocin (LV-101) Oxytocin receptor agonist Prader-Willi syndrome Enrollment in Care-PWS trial paused due to COVID-19

Myovant Sciences Ltd., of Basel, Switzerland Relugolix GNRH receptor antagonist Endometriosis Spirit 2, first of 2 phase III trials, testing combination with estradiol and norethindrone, in women with pain associated with endometriosis met co-primary endpoints and 6 key secondary endpoints; 75.2% response rate for dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) (p<0.0001) and 66% response rate for non-menstrual pelvic pain (p<0.0001); women receiving relugolix combination therapy, on average, had a 75.1% reduction on Numerical Rating Scale for dysmenorrhea from 7.2 (severe pain) to 1.7 (mild pain); combination was generally well-tolerated, including minimal bone mineral density loss over 24 weeks; in separate study, combination therapy achieved 100% ovulation inhibition in 67 healthy women with no women ovulating during the 84-day treatment period, as evaluated by the Hoogland-Skouby assessment scale (score < 5)

UCB SA, of Brussels Rozanolixizumab IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist Generalized myasthenia gravis Recruitment suspended due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Rozanolixizumab IgG receptor FcRn large subunit p51 antagonist Persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia Recruitment in MyopportunITy1 trial suspended due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Bimekizumab Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor Active nonradiographic axial spondyloarthritis Recruitment in Be Mobile 1 trial suspended due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Bimekizumab Interleukin-17F ligand inhibitor Active ankylosing spondylitis Recruitment in Be Mobile 2 trial suspended due to COVID-19

UCB SA, of Brussels Padsevonil Anticonvulsant Epilepsy Halted recruitment in study enrolling adults with focal-onset seizures who have drug-resistant disease

United Therapeutics Inc., of Silver Spring, Md. Oral treprostinil PGI2 agonist Pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction Long-term study terminated by sponsor

Phase IV

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, of Ingelheim, Germany Nintedanib Multikinase inhibitor Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Study in patients for pulmonary rehabilitation in IPF suspended due to COVID-19