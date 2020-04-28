Regulatory action for April 28, 2020

Company Product Description Indication Status

Chronolife SAS, of Paris Keesense Medical-grade T-shirt with multiple sensors Continuously monitors electrocardiography (ECG), thoracic respiration, abdominal respiration, skin temperature, thoracic impedance and physical activity Secured class IIa CE mark certification

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif. Hemosphere Advanced monitoring platform Measures and tracks different vital signs that help manage blood flow and oxygenation in critically ill patients Health Canada approved an expanded indication to allow for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Exthera Medical Corp., of Martinez, Calif. Seraph100 Microbind Affinity blood filter For the reduction of pathogens in blood Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients

Icecure Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel Prosense system Liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation technology For the destruction of tissue by cryoablation in extensive indications, including breast, lung, bone, kidney cancer and more Received a license from the Indian regulatory authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation

Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill. ARx Spinal system Thoracolumbosacral pedicle screw system For the surgical treatment of spinal disorder Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to market implant and instrument additions

Lungpacer Medical Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia Diaphragmatic pacing therapy system (DPTS) Minimally invasive, temporary, transvenous phrenic-stimulation system; DPTS therapy is delivered via a central venous catheter For use in patients on invasive mechanical ventilators at high risk of weaning failure, including COVID-19 patients; strengthens a weakened diaphragm (also known as Ventilator Induced Diaphragm Disfunction) Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Medipines Corp., of Yorba Linda, Calif. Medipines Agm100 Pulmonary gas exchange monitor During the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be used to rapidly assess a patient's respiratory status and impairment; the device helps clinicians to quickly triage a patient's respiratory impairment Health Canada authorized the emergency importation and sale