Regulatory action for April 28, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Chronolife SAS, of Paris
|Keesense
|Medical-grade T-shirt with multiple sensors
|Continuously monitors electrocardiography (ECG), thoracic respiration, abdominal respiration, skin temperature, thoracic impedance and physical activity
|Secured class IIa CE mark certification
|Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif.
|Hemosphere
|Advanced monitoring platform
|Measures and tracks different vital signs that help manage blood flow and oxygenation in critically ill patients
|Health Canada approved an expanded indication to allow for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
|Exthera Medical Corp., of Martinez, Calif.
|Seraph100
|Microbind Affinity blood filter
|For the reduction of pathogens in blood
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients
|Icecure Medical Ltd., of Caesarea, Israel
|Prosense system
|Liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation technology
|For the destruction of tissue by cryoablation in extensive indications, including breast, lung, bone, kidney cancer and more
|Received a license from the Indian regulatory authority, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation
|Life Spine Inc., of Huntley, Ill.
|ARx Spinal system
|Thoracolumbosacral pedicle screw system
|For the surgical treatment of spinal disorder
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA to market implant and instrument additions
|Lungpacer Medical Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|Diaphragmatic pacing therapy system (DPTS)
|Minimally invasive, temporary, transvenous phrenic-stimulation system; DPTS therapy is delivered via a central venous catheter
|For use in patients on invasive mechanical ventilators at high risk of weaning failure, including COVID-19 patients; strengthens a weakened diaphragm (also known as Ventilator Induced Diaphragm Disfunction)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Medipines Corp., of Yorba Linda, Calif.
|Medipines Agm100
|Pulmonary gas exchange monitor
|During the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be used to rapidly assess a patient's respiratory status and impairment; the device helps clinicians to quickly triage a patient's respiratory impairment
|Health Canada authorized the emergency importation and sale
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.