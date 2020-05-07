Roche, Samsung partner to develop digital therapeutic for autism spectrum disorder

Digital therapeutics have had a tough time gaining traction in the last few years. They’ve been hampered by sometimes reluctant payers, providers and regulators who lack familiarity with the approach, which typically employs an app or other technology to treat a patient by supporting behavioral adjustments.

One of the latest digital therapeutics deals came from Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG as it has partnered with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. subsidiary Harman, which is based in Stamford, Conn., to develop a digital therapeutic for autism spectrum disorder. The multi-year partnership is the first global collaboration for Roche in digital therapeutics; it has the option to expand into additional neurological indications. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

The first prescription digital therapeutic, a substance use disorder treatment from Pear Therapeutics Inc., was cleared by the FDA in the fall of 2017. Another Pear app specifically for opioid use disorder followed with an FDA clearance in late 2018. A handful have earned regulatory nods and more biopharma companies are starting to exhibit more interest in the field, with Novartis AG, Sanofi, Astrazeneca plc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. doing partnerships as well as investments in digital therapeutics.

DTx regulation eases

“As part of Roche’s vision to develop novel, regulated, digital therapeutics products, to enable better disease management, Roche has partnered with Harman,” Gregg Talbert, head of Digital and Personalized Healthcare in Roche Pharma Partnering, told BioWorld. “Under Roche’s direction, Harman will co-develop the digital therapeutics (DTx) platform and provide hardware, software and any services to maintain the product. Roche will drive the development of a clinically validated solution that addresses the unmet medical needs of people who have autism, and will be responsible for the clinical development, regulatory and commercial strategy.”

FDA recently updated guidance for use during the COVID-19 pandemic that indicated it would not object to the marketing of digital therapeutics aimed at treating common psychiatric issues including depression, alcohol use disorder, anxiety, insomnia, suicidality, autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The isolation and uncertainty brought on by shelter-in-place orders, as well as the pandemic itself, the responses of governments to it and the economic consequences, have triggered mental health issues for some even as access to mental health professionals has been curtailed. FDA has sought to make it easier under these conditions for people to employ telehealth and other remote mental health treatment options.

An eased regulatory environment could also make it more possible to more easily secure reimbursement from payers looking for ways to avoid expensive health care crises down the road by engaging with more preventative tools.

Virtual tools

The autism spectrum disorder digital therapeutic being developed by Roche and Harman is expected to focus on behavioral therapy in order to improve social communication. Harman specializes in virtual and augmented reality technology, which likely will play a role in this product.

“Those with autism experience certain behavioral challenges such as limited communication and social interaction. Today, behavioral therapy is used to address these challenges but it has been well documented that digital technologies such as virtual reality could be an effective tool for intervention and changing behavior in the health field,” said Talbert. “Since autism has a large behavioral therapy component and skill learning aspect, the use of a digital therapeutics could complement the standard of care.”

In addition to aiming to offer behavioral therapy for people with ASD, the approach also aims to offer tools to caregivers and health care providers. “We are now fully focused on further developing the DTx and working closely together with the autism community and regulators to bring a clinically validated, digital therapeutic to people with autism and their families as soon as possible,” Talbert said.

This is not Roche’s first foray into digital therapeutics. Its diagnostics business previously paired up with Paris-based digital therapeutics company Voluntis SA to develop an app to support coagulation treatment, while the French Roche Pharma affiliate also worked with the company in a deal that has since ended. The company has prided itself on being digitally savvy, particularly in oncology, weighing in with major deals to acquire genomic profiling company Foundation Medicine and real-world data specialist Flatiron.

“Digital behavioral therapy may address some of the challenges of daily life for people living with ASD and potentially expand the treatment modalities,” concluded James Sabry, Global Head of Roche Pharma Partnering.