Earnings for May 12, 2020

Dynavax Technologies Corp., of Emeryville, Calif., said first-quarter Heplisav-B net revenue reached $105 million, compared to $5.6 million in the same period last year. The firm has exceeded the minimum product revenue covenant in its term loan agreement of $30 million for the annual period ending June 30, 2020. Also, Dynavax has established multiple collaborations leveraging its vaccine adjuvant CpG 1018 in COVID-19 vaccine candidates across several technology platforms. The company’s net loss for the quarter was $12.6 million, or 15 cents per basic share and 25 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $39.7 million, or 62 cents per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. As of March 31, cash, equivalents and marketable securities totaled $129.5 million. Shares of Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX) closed May 8 at $4.25, down 29 cents.