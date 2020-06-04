Regulatory actions for June 4, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|Bausch + Lomb Infuse
|Daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses
|Provides breathability, all-day comfort and high-definition optics for contact lens wearers, including those who experience contact lens dryness
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland
|Elecsys IL-6 test
|Measures levels of the biomarker interleukin 6 (IL-6)
|Assists in identifying severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed COVID-19 who may require mechanical ventilation
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Synedgen Inc., of Claremont, Calif.
|Synvaza
|Over-the-counter oral wound rinse formulated with Chitotek, mucoadhesive, hygroscopic biopolymers; forms a protective barrier around oral wounds
|Manages pain and promotes healing for many types of oral wounds, injuries and ulcers
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Transit Scientific, of Salt Lake City
|Xo Score Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Scoring Catheter
|Metal-alloy sheath converts angioplasty balloons into scoring and cutting systems
|For use in iliac, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arterial plus synthetic and/or native arteriovenous hemodialysis fistula
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.