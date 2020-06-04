BioWorld - Thursday, June 4, 2020

Regulatory actions for June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020
Company Product Description Indication Status
Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec Bausch + Lomb Infuse Daily disposable silicone hydrogel contact lenses Provides breathability, all-day comfort and high-definition optics for contact lens wearers, including those who experience contact lens dryness Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Roche Group, of Basel, Switzerland Elecsys IL-6 test Measures levels of the biomarker interleukin 6 (IL-6) Assists in identifying severe inflammatory response in patients with confirmed COVID-19 who may require mechanical ventilation Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Synedgen Inc., of Claremont, Calif. Synvaza Over-the-counter oral wound rinse formulated with Chitotek, mucoadhesive, hygroscopic biopolymers; forms a protective barrier around oral wounds Manages pain and promotes healing for many types of oral wounds, injuries and ulcers Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
Transit Scientific, of Salt Lake City Xo Score Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Scoring Catheter Metal-alloy sheath converts angioplasty balloons into scoring and cutting systems For use in iliac, ilio-femoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arterial plus synthetic and/or native arteriovenous hemodialysis fistula Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Notes

