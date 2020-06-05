Regulatory actions for June 5, 2020

|Company
|Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass.
|Impella ECP
|Expandable cardiac power (ECP)heart pump
|For short-term mechanical support in patients undergoing a high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention, to provide both circulatory support and left ventricular unloading
|The U.S. FDA has approved its investigational device exemption application to start an early feasibility study
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Resolute Onyx
|Drug-eluting stent
|For percutaneous coronary intervention
|Received the CE mark for a 1-month dual antiplatelet therapy indication for high bleeding risk patients implanted with the Resolute Onyx
|Opti Medical Systems Inc., of Roswell, Ga.
|Opti SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR laboratory test kit
|Uses real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology; provides results in 2-3.5 hours
|For the detection of SARS-CoV-2
|Received the CE mark
|Opti Medical Systems Inc., of Roswell, Ga.
|Opti DNA/RNA Magnetic Bead Kit
|To be used with the OPTI SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test kit
|For nucleic acid extraction from respiratory samples
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
