Regulatory actions for June 9, 2020

4web Medical, of Frisco, Texas

Stand-Alone Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Device

3D printed Truss Implant technology; allows fixation screws to be placed through the truss implant and into the adjacent vertebral bodies

For use in skeletally mature patients with Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) of the lumbosacral spine at

one or two contiguous disc levels

Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA