Regulatory actions for June 9, 2020

|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|4web Medical, of Frisco, Texas
|Stand-Alone Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Device
|3D printed Truss Implant technology; allows fixation screws to be placed through the truss implant and into the adjacent vertebral bodies
|For use in skeletally mature patients with Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) of the lumbosacral spine at
one or two contiguous disc levels
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Atomic Blue LLC, of Houston
|UV-C germicidal light
|High-performance LED ultraviolet (UV) C light
|For disinfection of viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2
|Received U.S. FDA approval as a class 1 device
|Dexcom Inc., of San Diego
|Dexcom G6
|Continuous glucose monitoring system that uses uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to send glucose levels wirelessly to a dedicated receiver or compatible smart device
|Gives patients with diabetes real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger and helps avoid low and high blood sugar events
|Received the CE mark
|Hangzhou Biotest Biotech Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, China
|Rightsign COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette
|Serological test
|For the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, plasma, and venous whole blood (sodium heparin, potassium EDTA, and sodium citrate)
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Incelldx Inc., of San Carlos, Calif.
|Oncotect 3Dx
|Identifies and quantifies 3 molecular markers of cervical cancer: overexpression of oncogenes (E6, E7 mRNA), proliferation and aneuploidy
|For the detection of cervical cancer
|Received approval from the Costa Rican Ministry of Health
|Seasun Biomaterials Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea
|AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit
|20-minute molecular test kit; used with an RT-PCR instrument
|For the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 upper and lower respiratory specimens including oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swab specimens, anterior nasal and mid-turbinate nasal swabs, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirate or nasal aspirate specimens, bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) and sputum
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, of Burlington, Mass.
|Osom Ultra Plus Flu A&B Test
|Lateral flow test
|For the qualitative detection of influenza type A and type B nucleoprotein antigens directly from nasal or nasopharyngeal swab specimens from patients with signs and symptoms of respiratory infection
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Vasoptic Medical Inc., of Baltimore
|Xycam RI
|Noninvasive retinal imager; captures and provides dynamic blood flow information
|Aids in assessing the vascular status of the retina
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.