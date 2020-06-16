BioWorld - Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Conference data for June 15, 2020

June 16, 2020
Data presented at the American Diabetes Association's 80th Scientific Sessions – June 12-16


Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Hua Medicine Ltd., of Shanghai Dorzagliatin Glucokinase stimulator Type 2 diabetes In phase III Seed monotherapy study, beta-cell function improved, with increase of 2.56% in HOMA2-beta for study drug vs. decline of 0.72% for placebo; dorzagliatin also achieved statistically significant reduction of 1.07% from baseline in HbA1c 6/15/20

Data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology's annual meeting – June 12-14


Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Brickell Biotech Inc., of Boulder, Colo., and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Sofpironium bromide gel Blocks acetylcholine Primary axillary hyperhidrosis In the phase III study, 53.9% of patients taking the drug had a response, defined as a score of 1 or 2 on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Scale and at least a 50% reduction in gravimetric sweat production, compared to 36.4% of patient treated with vehicle (p=0.003); drug changed HDSM-Ax score by -1.41 vs. -0.93 for vehicle (p=0.001) 6/15/20

