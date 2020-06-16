Conference data for June 15, 2020

Data presented at the American Diabetes Association's 80th Scientific Sessions – June 12-16
|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Hua Medicine Ltd., of Shanghai
|Dorzagliatin
|Glucokinase stimulator
|Type 2 diabetes
|In phase III Seed monotherapy study, beta-cell function improved, with increase of 2.56% in HOMA2-beta for study drug vs. decline of 0.72% for placebo; dorzagliatin also achieved statistically significant reduction of 1.07% from baseline in HbA1c
|6/15/20
|
Data presented at the American Academy of Dermatology's annual meeting – June 12-14
|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Brickell Biotech Inc., of Boulder, Colo., and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Sofpironium bromide gel
|Blocks acetylcholine
|Primary axillary hyperhidrosis
|In the phase III study, 53.9% of patients taking the drug had a response, defined as a score of 1 or 2 on the Hyperhidrosis Disease Severity Scale and at least a 50% reduction in gravimetric sweat production, compared to 36.4% of patient treated with vehicle (p=0.003); drug changed HDSM-Ax score by -1.41 vs. -0.93 for vehicle (p=0.001)
|6/15/20
|
