New York-based Cylera Inc. and The Abedgraham Group, of London, are partnering to integrate their medical Internet of Things (IoT) security solutions and extend the combined offering across U.S. and global healthcare. The integration will allow customers to seamlessly access both The Abedgraham Group’s clinical security analytics platform, Ccom2, and Cylera’s HIoT platform.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., of York, Pa., reported that Judge Joseph Bataillon, of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, issued a summary judgment finding the Edgetaper Encore endodontic files sold by US Endodontics LLC, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Edge Endo LLC, of Albuquerque, infringe at least three valid patents held by Dentsply. The judge also rejected Edge’s request to dismiss Dentsply’s claim of willful infringement, allowing the court to award treble damages and attorneys’ fees.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp., of San Clemente, Calif., has submitted an application to the U.S. FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its reverse transcription quantified polymerase chain reaction (rt-qPCR) test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The request follows Wednesday’s EUA filing for a test to detect IgG and IgM antibodies to the coronavirus.

Houston-based Hamilton Health Box is teaming up with 1Health.io, of San Francisco, to provide COVID-19 testing for oil and gas company employees. 1Health.io’s Zero Contact platform allows corporate partners like Hamilton Health Box to launch secure and scalable testing platforms quickly, with necessary tracking and reporting.

Joimax GmbH, a Karlsruhe, Germany-based developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, reported a new countrywide distributor in Taiwan, Hi-Clearance Inc., of Taipei.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, of Burlington, N.C., has released a neutralizing antibody COVID-19 test that can be used to assess whether antibodies in the patient’s plasma can inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The information could be beneficial in vaccine development and in the screening of convalescent plasma for prophylactic and therapeutic use, the company said.

Neovasc Inc., of Richmond, British Columbia, said that it received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC saying it has regained compliance with the minimum market value requirement set forth in the rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Neurometrix Inc. signed a collaboration agreement with Biomedix to comarket Dpncheck for peripheral neuropathy detection within Medicare Advantage and other value-based care markets.

Royal Philips NV, of Amsterdam, said it has completed the cancellation of 3,809,675 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of Philips’ €1.5 billion (US$1.7 billion) repurchase program that started in the first quarter of 2019. The company also announced with the U.K.’s Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust a seven-year managed service agreement to deliver on the trusts’ vision to set new standards of excellence for cardiac care. The agreement includes six fully featured interventional cardiac suites based on the Philips Azurion platform, including two specialized electrophysiology suites and a structural heart suite, as well as advanced patient monitoring and ultrasound systems.

Wilmington, N.C.-based Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD) has expanded its laboratory test portfolio by adding five new molecular, serology and functional assays designed for COVID-19 vaccine and therapy development programs.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Pri·Med Medical Products, which manufactures single-use medical personal protective equipment, including face masks, gowns and examination gloves, reported the development of a new manufacturing facility in Vientiane, Laos.

Sequana Medical NV, of Zwijnaarde, Belgium, said that 644,287 existing shares have been admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based Sleepscore Labs, reported its partnership with Pittsburgh-based Ebb Therapeutics and has added the wearable Cooldrift sleep device to its assortment of scientifically validated products. The Ebb Cooldrift technology tackles the pervasive issue of sleeplessness, offering a solution to help the millions of adults who suffer from not being able to fall or stay asleep. The CDC notes that more than a third of American adults are not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

Italy-based Stevanato Group, a leading producer of pharmaceutical glass containers and integrated provider of drug delivery systems, and CEPI (the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) - the global partnership at the forefront of funding and coordinating the development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates - signed an agreement for the supply of 100 million type 1 Borosilicate glass vials to hold up to 2 billion doses of a vaccine against the COVID-19 virus, should product(s) be proven safe and effective. This supply is part of CEPI's efforts to rapidly speed up the vaccine development timeline through making progress on manufacturing in parallel with the clinical development of COVID-19 candidate vaccines.

The University of Illinois Hospital and Health Sciences System, Chicago Medical Society and Chicago’s Physiq announced that the latter’s Pinpointiq continuous remote patient monitoring system will monitor the vital signs of the health system’s frontline health care workers and high-risk patients with COVID-19 for early signs of disease exacerbation.