Company Product Description Indication Status

Babson Diagnostics Inc., of Austin, Texas Babson Diagnostics aC19G1 Serology test For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA

Circadia Health, of London C100 system AI-powered contactless monitoring platform; uses radar to sense wirelessly, from up to 4 feet away in adult patients Measures respiratory rate Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., of Richmond, Calif. Eksonr Robotic exoskeleton For rehabilitation use in patients with acquired brain injury Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA; was previously cleared by the FDA for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation

Medtronic plc, of Dublin Percept PC system Deep brain stimulation implant; Brainsense technology chronically captures and records brain signals while delivering therapy Treats patients with neurologic disorders associated with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, epilepsy or obsessive-compulsive disorder Received U.S. FDA approval

Nyxoah SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium Genio Battery-free, leadless and minimally invasive implanted neurostimulator Keeps the upper airway open during sleep for certain people with obstructive sleep apnea by bilateral stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to commence the pivotal DREAM study

Viraxclear, of Vancouver, British Columbia COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test Kits Lateral flow immunoassay For the qualitative detection of both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Received distribution approval from the Philippines Food And Drug Administration