|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Babson Diagnostics Inc., of Austin, Texas
|Babson Diagnostics aC19G1
|Serology test
|For the qualitative detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Circadia Health, of London
|C100 system
|AI-powered contactless monitoring platform; uses radar to sense wirelessly, from up to 4 feet away in adult patients
|Measures respiratory rate
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|Eksonr
|Robotic exoskeleton
|For rehabilitation use in patients with acquired brain injury
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA; was previously cleared by the FDA for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation
|Medtronic plc, of Dublin
|Percept PC system
|Deep brain stimulation implant; Brainsense technology chronically captures and records brain signals while delivering therapy
|Treats patients with neurologic disorders associated with Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, dystonia, epilepsy or obsessive-compulsive disorder
|Received U.S. FDA approval
|Nyxoah SA, of Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium
|Genio
|Battery-free, leadless and minimally invasive implanted neurostimulator
|Keeps the upper airway open during sleep for certain people with obstructive sleep apnea by bilateral stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve
|Received investigational device exemption approval from the U.S. FDA to commence the pivotal DREAM study
|Viraxclear, of Vancouver, British Columbia
|COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test Kits
|Lateral flow immunoassay
|For the qualitative detection of both early and late marker IgG/IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2
|Received distribution approval from the Philippines Food And Drug Administration
