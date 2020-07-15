The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts stating that Dana-Farber Cancer Institute scientists Gordon Freeman and Clive Wood should be added as co-inventors to six patents held by Ono Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Osaka, Japan. Dana-Farber filed suit in 2015, asking the U.S. District Court to correct the inventorship on the patents assigned to Ono and Tasuku Honjo, of Kyoto University, which describe an immunotherapy approach to treating cancer by blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway. The Federal Circuit upheld the decision by Chief Judge Patti B. Saris, who determined Dana-Farber presented “clear and convincing evidence” that Freeman and Wood are joint inventors on the six patents at issue.

The FDA added dexamethasone sodium phosphate to the list of drugs for temporary compounding by outsourcing facilities and pharmacy compounders during the COVID-19 pandemic, intended to help address shortages and access concerns.