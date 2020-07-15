San Diego-based Axim Biotechnologies Inc. reported the development of Neucovix, a rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. The company said its 10-minute test measures a specific subpopulation of antibodies to block binding of the virus to host cell receptors.

Daxor Corp., of New York, reported the initiation of a multicenter, prospective study utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 technology in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. NYU Langone Health is the first site to enroll patients.

Eurobio Scientific, of Paris, reported the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Tecomedical AG, parent company of a Swiss group specializing in the development and distribution of in vitro diagnostic tests in Europe, with operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Benelux. The acquisition was paid in cash. No financial details were disclosed.

Tokyo-based Fujifilm Holdings Corp. is merging Fujifilm New Development U.S.A., a provider of minimally invasive surgical systems, and Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., a provider of endoscopic imaging solutions, to advance innovations in endosurgery. The move takes effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

Melbourne, Australia-based Genetic Technologies Ltd. said it is developing a polygenic risk score test for COVID-19, which is intended to predict disease severity using a combination of genetic and clinical information. The company is in talks with several international biobanks and clinical laboratories to source an independent cross-validation dataset and has commenced ordering its first single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) array panel from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass. The SNP array panel is a key reagent required to process the polygenic risk test portion of the COVID-19 Severity Risk Test.

Henry Schein Inc., of Melville, N.Y., has entered an exclusive agreement with Radic8 Ltd., a Bolton, U.K.-based manufacturer of air purifier systems, to distribute the latter’s devices in the U.S. and Canada.

Toronto-based Lifelabs has launched COVID-19 Workclear program, an evidence-based approach to help Canadian companies bring employees safely back to work.

Digital health company MDclone Ltd., of Be’er-Sheva, Israel, together with health care organizations in the U.S., Canada and Israel, has founded The Global Network, to generate knowledge and innovative approaches to better patient care and outcomes.

Medial Earlysign Ltd., of Hod HaSharon, Israel, is partnering with Centric Consulting LLC, of Dayton, Ohio, to enable U.S.-based hospitals to increase adoption of clinical artificial intelligence-enabled solutions. Specifically, the collaboration will enable hospitals to identify and prioritize patients at risk of high-burden diseases, including COVID-19, influenza and diabetes.

Lake Forest, Ill.-based Omron Healthcare Inc. and Mount Sinai Health System in New York have teamed up to offer help high risk-risk patients monitor their blood pressure using Omron’s Vitalsight solution.

Ozon Surgical Corp., of Warwick, N.Y., reported that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI), has received an order through a third party for support with a renewable energy project managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Under the arrangement, PCTI will develop and delivery highly specialized DC/AC converters for use at the Bonneville Lock and Dam, a hydroelectric power plant in the Columbia River Gorge.

Stockholm-based Raysearch Laboratories AB has inked a licensing and distribution agreement with Tae Life Sciences LLC, of Foothills Ranch, Calif., manufacturer of the Alphabeam system for boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT). Under the agreement, Raysearch’s Raystation treatment planning system will work in conjunction with Tae’s dose calculation software for the Alphabeam system, which can be configured for single- or multi-room BNCT centers.

Yokeam, Israel-based Rewalk Robotics Ltd. said the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued a code for the Rewalk personal exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The company plans to seek coverage policies with federal, state and private payers in the U.S.

Sema4, a patient-centered predictive health company located in Stamford, Conn., said it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) to conduct its Sema4 Signal whole exome/transcriptome sequencing (WES/WTS) and pancancer somatic tests. Sema4 is the first company with a commercial laboratory to be approved by the NYS DOH for WES/WTS for solid and hematologic malignancies using tumor-normal analysis.

Sensible Medical Inc., of Hanover, Mass., said it will be the exclusive U.S. and Canada distributor of Toul Meditech’s Operio Mobile and Steristay clean air systems for surgery and special procedures. Toul Meditech is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden.

Smiths Medical, of Minneapolis, reported a strategic public-private partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of the U.S. HHS, and the Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). Smiths Medical has received an order for 78.6 million syringe and hypodermic needle units to support the government’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. In addition, BARDA, in collaboration with JPEO-CBRND, will invest $20 million into a $38 million capital expansion project to further expand Smiths Medical’s production operations in Keene, N.H. The partnership will increase Smiths Medical’s needle production capacity by 125 million units per year.

Houston-based Soliton Inc. said its 510(k) application for premarket clearance filed with the U.S. FDA for its second generation Rapid Acoustic Pulse device for cellulite reduction has cleared the agency's acceptance review. The device is already indicated for black ink tattoo removal.

Technimark LLC, of Asheboro, N.C., reported it has acquired Tool & Plastic Industries Ltd., a Longford, Ireland-based supplier of injection molded products for the medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer product sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Terumo Corp., of Tokyo, completed the acquisition of Quirem Medical BV, a Deventer, Netherlands-based startup specializing in the development of microspheres for selective internal radiation therapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Terumo acquired 80.1% of the shares of Quirem Medical. Terumo will make a one-time, up-front payment of $20 million with up to $25 million additional payments based on the achievement of future milestones by 2030. The deal will be funded through cash on hand and will not significantly impact the company's financial projections for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.