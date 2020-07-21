PARIS – Inheart SAS completed its first funding round of $4.2 million to improve cardiac arrhythmia treatment using medical imaging, artificial intelligence and digital simulation. This fund round was led by Elvia Partners SAS, a Parisian investment fund managed by Xavier Lazarus specializing in deep tech (technological innovation in the sphere of fundamental research), whose investments usually vary between $350,000 and $3.5 million, and Aquitaine Science Transfer, a company accelerating technology transfer, from the University of Bordeaux. “Thanks to this funding, we will be able to offer an alternative to invasive diagnostic treatment for arrhythmia in Europe,” Jean-Marc Peyrat, CEO and co-founder of Inheart, told BioWorld.

Repeat surgery often needed

Heart rhythm conditions, notably as a cause of sudden cardiac death, is a major cause of mortality in the world. One in fifty of the world’s population suffers from atrial fibrillation, while a fifth of all deaths in the world are caused by ventricular fibrillation. Current treatment solutions for patients with arrhythmia are not ideal, whether this be anti-arrhythmia drugs, implantable devices or even catheter ablation – procedures that are lengthy, complex and expensive. Repeat surgery is needed in 40% of patients with ventricular arrhythmia, for instance, due to re-occurrence.

The big idea for this new technology came from a partnership between cardiologist Pierre Jaïs, a pioneer in cardiac catheter ablation and Hubert Cochet, a radiology expert in cardiac imaging. They wanted to use CT scans of a patient’s heart to build lifelike 3D digital models. The challenge is to enable cardiologists to dispense with invasive diagnostic catheters and plan a detailed ablation strategy prior to surgery.

$3.5M investment to develop a 3D digital replica of the patient's heart

Formed in 2017 in Pessac, Inheart is a spin-off from the Electrophysiology and Heart Modeling Institute (LIRYC) at Bordeaux University Hospital, and the EPIONE research project at INRIA in Sophia Antipolis. These French research centers are working on software solutions for medical imaging analysis and cardiac modeling in heart rhythm conditions. Their vision is to bridge the gap between radiology and cardiology, to become a worldwide leader in image-guided diagnostics, therapy planning and navigation software solutions for heart rhythm conditions.

“After more than 10 years of multidisciplinary collaboration between cardiologists, radiologists, engineers and researchers in computer science, we have developed a specific tool for processing medical images: a 3D digital replica of the patient’s heart,” said Cochet. The company has invested $3.5 million to develop a computer-aided solution to model the heart in 3D. A cloud-based SAAS solution transforms pre-operative CT scans into 3D digital replicas. The technology is protected by two patent families, one relating to the extraction of data from scanned images, and the other to the automated identification of targets for the ablation catheter.

Risk of unsuccessful procedures reduced by 40%

Jean-Marc Peyrat, CEO of Inheart SAS

The personalized 3D map of the patient heart from pre-operative scans contains highly detailed anatomy including structural substrates from both ventricles and atria. “Our Inheart cardiac models allow the heart to be mapped with an accuracy greater than 1 millimeter,” said Peyrat. This level of detail is made possible by the company’s AI algorithm, trained on more than 2,000 subjects to detect connections between cardiac imaging and corresponding pathologies, which allows operators to plan surgery down to the smallest detail.

“By carrying out diagnostics prior to surgery based on pre-operative imaging, cardiologists are able to dispense with complex and lengthy intra-operative diagnostics,” said Peyrat. He noted that the new technology could reduce the typical time needed to perform an ablation from the current four to six hours, down to around two hours.

Finally, thanks to the integration of medical imaging during surgery, Inheart´s cloud-based service has been shown in pilot studies to reduce the risk of unsuccessful procedures requiring secondary intervention from 40% to 20%, which in turn leads to lower costs for both patients and those paying. The company´s innovation has the potential to make the use of costly diagnostic catheters redundant, which results “in further savings of at least $2,000 per typical ablation procedure,” according to Peyrat´s estimates.

The Inheart cloud-based models system obtained CE marking approval last year. Inheart technology has been used on more than 2,000 patients at 40 centers in Europe, the U.S. and Australia as part of the Multi-modality Platform for Specific Imaging in Cardiology (MUSIC) project.

The company has only one direct competitor in this noninvasive approach to the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia: the Spanish company Galgo Medica SL. This Barcelona-based company that emerged from the Department of Information Technology at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra is developing post-processing imaging software solutions to identify the arrhythmic substrate and to plan catheter ablation procedures using cardiac MRI scans. “Our competitive advantage is to focus on the scanner, a more common and accessible imaging system in hospitals, and to achieve a much higher image quality,” said Peyrat.

Thanks to this $4.2 million super seed, Inheart will proceed with a limited launch of its system in Europe, mainly with key opinion leaders in France, Germany, the U.K and Switzerland. “This funding will be used to access the U.S. market. We are currently preparing the file to obtain a 510(k) clearance from the FDA,” said Peyrat, who added that the company is planning to market his system in the U.S. in 2021.

A market worth $2.5M

The company, which is currently tripling sales each year, is hoping to become a major player in cardiac electrophysiology, a $5.7 billion market. Inheart is hoping to dispense with invasive cardiac procedures using catheters. Eventually, Inheart wants to capture 10% of the market for diagnostic catheters in cardiology. This equates to $286 million.

Looking to the future, Inheart anticipates that the arrival of noninvasive ablation will make the choice of noninvasive diagnosis even more obvious. “Our technology will be a cornerstone of noninvasive ablation with radiotherapy. If you can ablate noninvasively, you need to be able to define the ablation target noninvasively as well, which is what we can provide,” said Peyrat.

Noninvasive ablation has been of growing interest within the research community. There is a long way to go before radiotherapy ablation becomes part of clinical routine.