In the shadow of COVID-19, experts at the BIO Asia-Taiwan conference on Wednesday warned of present and future challenges for the biotech industry. Changes in manufacturing logistics and financial distress will continue to cause concern for the industry.

Supply chains remained a focus of discussion, as experts believe those are moving toward localization due to restrictions on the global level. Joseph Damond, executive vice president of international affairs at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), warned of the unintended consequences of moving supply chains and manufacturing locally.

“It's understandable that countries would want to ensure they have a source of essential medicines,” he said, but he emphasized that it is vital that countries not take actions that might disrupt global supply chains, and to ensure patients who are relying on the current supply chain will still have access to medicines. “There could be unintended consequences from forcing supply chains to move in the midst of the crisis.”

The best strategy in the longer term, he said, would be to ensure redundancy and resilience in supply chains and to not simply rely on one or two local sources. Countries being able to rely on a variety of sources for medicines at home and abroad is the “best way to ensure ultimately that people around the world get access to medicines.”

Graham Lewis, vice president of global pharma strategy at Iqvia, said he believes manufacturing supply chains are at a crossroads, and that local manufacturing comes with pros and cons.

While local manufacturing can lead to shorter supply chains, which conceptually are more resilient to disturbances, Lewis warned that prices may need to be higher, which could “well conflict with the budget priorities of health care systems, as they will be so financially stressed as a result of the pandemic.”

Opting for that approach also means more pressure on profit margins for pharma companies, as building resilience into supply chains and onshore manufacturing increases operating costs.

On the other hand, he said he believes global manufacturing will still have its place, as reactivating existing supply chains is less cost intensive than creating new ones.

“It's certainly true that higher budget pressures in the post-COVID situation may demand even more cost efficiencies,” he said.

He added that it is also possible to see Indian and Chinese plants improve efficiency, quality and consistency over the next 18 months, which means some of the changes being contemplated may not actually take place.

Financial strains weigh on biotech innovation

Financial strains on health care systems brought by the COVID-19 crisis have also become a source of anxiety for biotech industry insiders, as the highly stressed system may not be able to support innovative technologies.

“The prospect here is that, post-COVID, these health care systems will be less apt to have sufficient resources to deal with all the other new technologies that are being developed by the biotech sector,” said BIO’s Damond. “The financial strains on them will be even greater than they were before.

“How we are going to address that is something that industry and governments who want innovation and want access to these new products are going to have to work on together,” he said.

That gap between industry and governments is reflected in how pharma companies and the WHO differ in their priorities.

The cross-governmental organization looks at global antibiotic resistance and the global influenza pandemic, while pharma companies focus on the more lucrative oncology and autoimmune diseases, as well as rare diseases. Experts called for bridging the gap between the two sides.

Silver linings

While challenges remain, the good news is that clinical development has made significant progress.

“There are visible signposts of improving efficiency in clinical development. And this, in the end, may turn out to be a real benefit from the pandemic,” said Iqvia’s Lewis.

Given that COVID-19 trials can be initiated within two weeks, regulators are becoming more flexible in using modern methodologies to ensure that clinical trials continue and are accelerated. Meanwhile, drug administration at home, remote monitoring and e-signatures have increased in use and been accepted by regulators.

“Overall, it's going to be essential that we establish new ways of working. There's going to be a great need for more flexibility and efficiency in R&D. We're going to need digital adoption at scale,” said Lewis.