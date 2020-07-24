Aptorum Group Ltd., of New York, said its class A ordinary shares are now trading on the Professional Compartment of Euronext in Paris under the symbol APM.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego, said it entered a binding term sheet with the Israeli Ministry of Health to supply its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, LUNAR-COV19. A plan to finalize a supply agreement is expected within 30 days. Delivery to Israel of doses of the vaccine candidate is contingent upon achievement of near-term clinical and regulatory milestones and other conditions to be set forth in the definitive supply agreement. The government of Israel will be responsible for distributing the vaccine to its citizens subject to approval by the country’s Ministry of Health.

Cel-Sci Corp., of Vienna, Va., said it completed animal experiments using its LEAPS COVID-19 conjugate, which provides the basis for moving forward into animal challenge studies with live virus SARS-CoV-2 that will look to repeat the success of the animal challenge studies. The conjugates induced faster and much higher-than-expected antibody responses against a non-mutating region of the virus that causes COVID-19, after one injection. The company’s peptide technology can be used to construct immunotherapeutic peptides that exhibit both antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties at the same time.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, signed a collaboration and licensing agreement with Eqrx Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., for almonertinib, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor. Eqrx is taking on the development and commercialization of almonertinib in the U.S., Europe, Japan and all other global markets outside of greater China, as Hansoh continues work in greater China. The pair will jointly conduct global studies with the compound as a monotherapy and in combination settings. Under the terms, Hansoh collects $100 million in an up-front payment as well milestones if development and regulatory targets are hit. More money is possible as commercial goals are achieved, plus royalties.

The Menarini Group, of Florence, Italy, and Radius Health Inc., of Waltham, Mass., inked an exclusive global license agreement to develop and commercialize elacestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader. Under investigation in the phase III study called Emerald, elacestrant is a hormonal treatment for postmenopausal women and men with advanced ER-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer. Assuming positive results, Menarini will be responsible for registration and worldwide commercialization. Radius banks an up-front payment of $30 million with as much as $320 million more possible if development and sales goals are reached.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., entered a deal with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a contract development and manufacturing organization formed via the partnership of Fujifilm Holdings Corp., of Tokyo, and Mitsubishi Corp., also of Tokyo. The deal involves the manufacture of bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. FDB’s site in Morrisville, N.C., has begun production of the first batch of NVX-CoV2373. The arrangement falls under Novavax’s $1.6 billion award from the federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed. Novavax is using the money to complete a pivotal phase III trial and hopes to deliver 100 million doses of NVX‑CoV2373 starting as early this year.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., of Carmiel, Israel, signed a nonbinding term sheet with Sarcomed USA Inc., of Houston. The potential deal relates to the development and commercialization of PRX-110, or alidornase alfa, for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis (PS) and related diseases. Sarcomed was formed in 2017 to investigate whether a novel deoxyribonuclease I (DNase I) compound could influence the chronic pulmonary inflammation seen in PS patients. PRX-110, a plant cell-expressed recombinant form of human DNase I, gained orphan drug status from the FDA earlier this month.

Sareum Holdings plc, of Cambridge, U.K., said encouraging results have been published for its small-molecule dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) and JAK1 inhibitors in disease model studies of systemic lupus erythematosus by its collaborator, SRI International, a nonprofit organization in Menlo Park, Calif. The studies appear on the website of the U.S. Defense Technical Information Center. The authors conclude that an approach using selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitors may lead to the development of a therapy for lupus that does not involve the harmful side effects of systemic immune system suppression and may benefit numerous lupus patients in need of new options. They also noted that the results could influence treatments of other autoimmune diseases such as arthritis and psoriasis.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego and Boston, said it signed a letter of intent to acquire Smartpharm Therapeutics Inc., a gene-encoded therapeutics company developing nonviral DNA and RNA gene delivery platforms for COVID-19 and rare diseases, with potential application in enhancing antibody-centric therapeutics, including those against COVID-19. The transaction is expected to close in August. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sorrento and Smartpharm, of Cambridge, Mass., have been in an R&D collaboration to encode and express in vivo Sorrento's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies using Smartpharm's plasmid nanoparticle platform.

Tissue Regenix Group plc, of London, began its planned manufacturing capacity expansion program in San Antonio, Texas. The first phase is expected to take about six months and will include developing operational capabilities in the new 21,000-square-foot building to house freezers and distribution functions to free up space for additional sterile packaging clean rooms in its existing facility. The company’s decellularization technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold that is not rejected by a patient's body and can then be used to repair diseased or worn out body parts.