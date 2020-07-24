Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., of Auckland, New Zealand, started trading on the Australian Securities Exchange after the completion of an IPO that raised AU$45 million (US$31.9 million) from investors. Aroa is focused on improving the rate and quality of healing in complex wounds and soft tissue reconstruction.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter International Inc. and Vipun Medical, of Mechelen, Belgium, reported an agreement to commercialize the Vipun Gastric Monitoring System. As part of the agreement, Baxter will support the clinical studies required to achieve regulatory approval in key markets and gain global distribution rights. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

San Diego-based Bionano Genomics Inc. said that a recently formed international consortium of clinical and research sites is using its Saphyr genome imaging system to identify genomic variants that influence resistance or sensitivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or COVID-19 disease progression and drug response.

Genetworx LLC, of Glen Allen, Va., said it is now providing COVID-19 diagnostic test results in 72 hours or less. The company is building capability to perform 870,000 tests per day or 26 million per month.

Boston-based Haemonetics Corp. has entered a definitive agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Inlog Holdings France SAS to Abénex, a fully independent private equity firm based in France. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. No financial details were disclosed.

Joimax, of Karlsruhe, Germany, reported a new partnership with a Sydney-based medical device distributor, Lifehealthcare. The two companies have entered a long-term relationship to provide a broader surgical choice for patients considering spinal surgery.

Medalliance SA, of Nyon, Switzerland, reported the enrollment of the first patient in a Japanese study of its Selution SLR sirolimus-eluting balloon for the treatment of peripheral artery disease. The prospective, controlled, multicenter, single-arm trial was approved earlier this month by Japan’s Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency.

Orlando-based Microgendx said it is working with J. Curtis Nickel, research chair in urologic pain and inflammation at Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, Canada, to establish a baseline for what microbes are present on “normal” urine. The research aims to advance treatment of urinary tract infections by distinguishing the microbiomes of healthy and symptomatic urine specimens.

Singapore-based Mp Biomedicals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., in collaboration with A*Star, also of Singapore, has developed the Assure SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test to detect antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. The test, which provides results in 15 minutes, can be deployed at or near the point of care and has been distributed to European, African and South American markets.

San Diego-based Progenity Inc. said it has entered agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that resolve civil and criminal investigations related to past business, promotional and billing practices. Under the agreements, Progenity will pay $35.8 million to settle the federal claims and continue to enhance internal controls and its compliance program. The company expects to pay an additional $13.2 million to settle outstanding claims by state attorneys general.

Redox Inc., of Madison, Wis., an interoperability platform for health care data exchange, said it is providing access to 17,000 active participants in Carequality, a network-to-network trust framework developed by stakeholders across the health care space.

Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif., has completed its acquisition of San Francisco-based Hint Inc., an aesthetic practices payment platform doing business as HintMD. Under the merger, Revance issued 8,572,213 shares of common stock to equity holders of HintMD, including 683,200 shares to be held in escrow and options to purchase 801,600 shares issued upon conversion of the assumed HintMD options.

Synchron Inc., a neurovascular bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Campbell, Calif., has been awarded AU$990,000 (US$701,686) from the Medical Research Future Fund, through Mtpconnect, the Australian government’s Biomedtech Horizons program, to advance the commercialization of Stentrode, a minimally invasive e brain-computer interface to restore functional independence in people with paralysis. The award complements a recent AU$1.5 million National Health and Medical Research Council grant to Synchron’s partner, the University of Melbourne, to expand an ongoing clinical trial of the Stentrode.

Vilex LLC, a McMinnville, Tenn.-based member of the Squadron Capital family of businesses, reported it has successfully completed the acquisition of Dt Medtech LLC, whose product lines include the Hintermann Series System Total Ankle Replacement.