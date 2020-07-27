|Company
|4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|4D-110
|AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver functional copy of CHM gene
|Choroideremia
|Dosed first patient testing candidate delivered by single intravitreal injection
|Daré Bioscience Inc., of San Diego
|DARE-HRT1
|Delivers bio-identical 17β-estradiol and progesterone continuously over 28-day period
|Vasomotor symptoms and menopause
|Started trial testing potential option for hormone therapy to treat vasomotor symptoms and prevent bone loss and fracture associated with menopause
|Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|OPT-302
|VEGF-C/VEGF-D ligand inhibitor
|Diabetic macular edema
|Updated data from phase Ib/IIa trial in subset who received at least 3 consecutive aflibercept injections on regular basis before enrollment (n=35) showed mean improvement in BCVA of +6.6 letters (n=22) from baseline to week 12 in study drug + aflibercept combination vs. +3.4 letters (n=13) for those continuing on aflibercept monotherapy; proportion of those gaining ≥10 letters from baseline to week 12 was 27.3% for combination vs. 0% for aflibercept monotherapy and proportion gaining ≥15 letters to week 12 was 9.1% for combination vs. 0% for monotherapy; improved anatomical changes were consistent with functional visual acuity outcomes
|Promab Biotechnology Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|CAR-T/NK cells
|CD19-targeted CAR T cells
|Relapsed/refractory CD19-positive B-cell malignant hematological tumors
|Completed investigator-initiated trial showing, among 10 cases, 7 patients were in continuous remission, with longest continuous remission of 9 months; cytokine release syndrome side effects were significantly reduced
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|TC-210
|Mesothelin modulator
|Solid tumors
|Interim data showed first 5 participants treated in phase I portion of phase I/II trial in mesothelin-expressing disease had tumor regression, including 2 RECIST unconfirmed partial responses and 2 with stable disease through 6 months
|Phase II
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|AR-1105 (dexamethasone intravitreal implant)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Macular edema
|Sustained effects with both clinical formulations (CF-1 and CF-2) were shown by increases in BCVA and reductions in macular edema; peak efficacy was observed earlier with CF-1 while CF-2 showed longer duration of effect of up to 6 months
|AI Therapeutics Inc., of Guilford, Conn.
|LAM-002A (apilimod dimesylate)
|PIKfyve kinase inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial initiated and expected to enroll 142 outpatients; primary efficacy endpoint is reduction of viral load in those with confirmed infection; additional efficacy measures include death, hospitalization and oxygen saturation
|Destiny Pharma plc, of Brighton, U.K.
|XF-73 (exeporfinium chloride nasal gel)
|Porphyrin-based compound
|Staphylococcus aureus infection
|FDA agreed with protocol amendment to reduce phase IIb study size due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic on enrollment; study two-thirds enrolled, with recruitment now expected to complete by year-end 2020; planned interim safety review expected to report in August 2020
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|DHODH inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 120 hospitalized participants enrolled in investigator-sponsored phase IIb Ionic combination trial with oseltamivir (Tamiflu, Roche Holding AG) in adults with moderate to severe infection
|Jcyte Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif.
|Jcell
|Human retinal progenitor cells
|Retinitis pigmentosa
|Phase IIb study randomized 84 participants, with 74 meeting criteria for protocol analysis; mean changes in BCVA from baseline to month 12 were +2.81, +2.96, and +7.43 letters in sham (n=26), 3x106 hRPC (n=25) and 6x106 hRPC (n=23) treatment arms, respectively; in post hoc exploratory analysis of target subgroup (n=37), mean changes in BCVA from baseline to month 12 were +1.85, -0.15, and +16.27 letters in sham (n=13), 3x106 hRPC (n=13) and 6x106 hRPC (n=11; p=0.003) treatment arms, respectively
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|NGM-621
|Complement C3 inhibitor
|Geographic atrophy
|Catalina study initiated and expected to enroll 240 individuals with GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration in 1 or both eyes; primary efficacy endpoint is change from baseline in square root of GA lesion area at 48 weeks vs. sham
|Puma Biotechnology Inc., of Los Angeles
|Nerlynx (neratinib)
|EGFR antagonist; Erbb2/Erbb4 tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor
|Cervical cancer
|Data from Summit trial in HER2-mutant, metastatic disease, originally reported in March 1019, published online in Gynecologic Oncology
|Rezolute Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|RZ-358
|Insulin receptor antagonist
|Congenital hyperinsulinism
|Enrollment in phase IIb Rise study, paused due to COVID-19 pandemic, expected to resume by end of third quarter of 2020; study expected to complete in second half of 2021
|Phase III
|Amarin Corp. plc, of Dublin
|Vascepa (icosapent ethyl)
|Apolipoprotein B antagonist; phospholipase A2 inhibitor
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Revascularization analysis from Reduce-It trial showed first and total event reductions of 34% (p<0.0001)and 36% (p<0.0001), respectively, vs. placebo; early coronary revascularization benefit signal shown in prespecified exploratory analysis, with sustained statistical significance attained by 11 months; times to first revascularization events also were reduced vs. placebo across subtypes of intervention, including elective, urgent and emergent
|Dalcor Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Montreal
|Dalcetrapib
|Cholesterol ester transfer protein inhibitor
|Acute coronary syndrome
|Independent data safety monitoring board recommended that pivotal Dal-GenE trial in cardiovascular patients with ADCY9 AA genotype continue as planned with no modifications; results expected in first half of 2021
|Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass.
|Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant)
|Glucocorticoid receptor agonist
|Uveitis
|Post-hoc analysis of data that examined imputed recurrences driven by use of confounding systemic medications through 36 months found 48% reported imputed recurrence in 10 treated participants, with 40% due to adjunctive medicine, 31% to systemic treatments and 9% to local injections; 71% of sham eyes had reported imputed recurrence, with 64% due to adjunctive medicine, 21% to systemic treatments and 43% to local injections
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|COVID19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 30,000 participants dosed in U.S. Cove study; primary endpoint is prevention of symptomatic disease; analysis will be event-driven based on number of participants with symptomatic disease
|Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco
|Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium)
|Spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor
|Immune thrombocytopenia
|Post-hoc analysis published in British Journal of Haematology showed study drug as second-line therapy produced higher response rate and decrease in bleeding incidents in in adults with chronic disease
