|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Imfinzi (durvalumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1
|First-line extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion for use of the drug in combination with a choice of chemotherapies, etoposide plus either carboplatin or cisplatin
|Beigene Ltd., of Beijing
|Pamiparib
|PARP1 and PARP2 inhibitor
|Third-line advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA mutations
|Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration granted a priority review
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Piclidenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|Moderate COVID-19
|Submitted IND to FDA for a 40-patient phase II study
|Carisma Therapeutics Inc., of Philadelphia
|CT-0508
|Anti-HER2-targeted chimeric antigen receptor macrophage
|Recurrent or metastatic HER2-overexpressing solid tumors after failure of approved HER2-targeted agents
|FDA cleared the IND for a phase I study
|Celltrion Healthcare, of Incheon, South Korea
|Remsima (infliximab, CT-P13)
|Subcutaneous biosimilar of Remicade (Johnson & Johnson)
|Ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis
|European Commission granted marketing application for the drug
|Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|CMP-001
|Toll-like receptor 9 agonist
|Melanoma
|FDA granted fast track designation for the drug in combination with a PD-1-blocking antibody for initial treatment of patients with unresectable stage III or stage IV melanoma and for unresectable or metastatic melanoma refractory to prior anti-PD-1 blockade
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Charlottesville, Va.
|Trans sodium crocetinate
|Increases oxygen availability
|COVID-19
|FDA provided guidance on the IND for a phase Ib study, suggesting the company change endpoints and statistical considerations; company plans to submit the same changes to the Romanian National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices for the Romanian part of the study; first patient now expected to be enrolled by the end of August
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Deer Park, Ill.
|DS-100
|Dehydrated alcohol
|Methanol poisoning
|Submitted NDA to the FDA
|Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla.
|Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2
|Vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|FDA accepted the pre-IND briefing package and is expected to issue a written response by Aug. 24, 2020
|Kite Pharma Inc., a unit of Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc.
|Tecartus (brexucabtagene autoleucel)
|Autologous, anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy
|Relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma
|FDA granted accelerated approval for the treatment
|Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Crysvita (burosumab)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23
|X-linked hypophosphatemia
|EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a positive opinion for expanded use of the drug
|Merus NV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands
|Zenocutuzumab
|Bispecific antibody targeting HER2 and HER3 receptors
|Pancreatic cancer
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting human IL-7
|Locally recurrent squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck
|FDA cleared the IND for a window-of-opportunity study
|Neoimmunetech Inc., of Rockville, Md.
|NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa)
|Long-acting human IL-7
|COVID-19
|FDA cleared the IND for an investigator-initiated phase I study
|Ocugen Inc., of Malvern, Pa.
|OCU-400
|Gene therapy expressing NR2E3
|RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration
|FDA granted orphan drug designation
|Oculis SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland
|OCS-01
|Dexamethasone in a solubilizing nanoparticle
|Diabetic macular edema and inflammation and pain following cataract surgery
|Completed end-of-phase-II meeting; plans to start phase III studies for both indications in the first half of 2021
|Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., of Laguna Hills, Calif.
|Cypcaps
|Cell-in-a-box encapsulated cell product
|Locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer
|Manufacturing partner Austrianova submitted a drug master file to the FDA
|Scpharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlington, Mass.
|Furoscix
|Furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH
|Worsening heart failure due to congestion
|FDA accepted the resubmitted NDA as a class 2 response and assigned a PDUFA action date of Dec. 30, 2020
|Solid Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SGT-001
|Gene therapy expressing microdystrophin
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA issued written communication requesting additional information on manufacturing, updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed and requested plans for total viral load to be administered per patient; Ignite DMD study remains on clinical hold
