Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor therapies, which aim to treat inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, are consistently among the top-selling drugs, with annual revenues exceeding $40 billion. That figure is expected to remain steady, despite the entrance of generics for some meds.

But TNF inhibitors often are not effective for autoimmune patients. Almost seven in 10 rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients, for example, do not respond to this kind of drug. TNF inhibitors typically are used second-line in RA, after a patient fails to improve with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, such as methotrexate. It can take more than a couple of years to identify whether the patient is responding to expensive TNF inhibitors.

Now, a laboratory-developed test (LDT) from startup Scipher Medicine, of Waltham, Mass., aims to rationalize this process via a blood test to predict which RA patients will not respond to TNF inhibitors. Known as PrismRA, the test is expected to launch later this summer as an LDT; an FDA submission for IVD status is slated to follow in the next two or three years.

Results from a 175-patient validation study of PrismRA were published July 14, 2020, in Network and Systems Medicine. It offered a positive predictive value of 89.7% and specificity of 86.8% in the clinical trial.

Identifying nonresponders

“The challenge clinically and financially for years has been the fact that the majority of patients who are prescribed anti-TNF therapy don't respond,” Scipher CEO Alif Saleh told BioWorld. “The money we spend on such patients is wasted, and, clinically speaking, patients having to take an TNF therapy before they can go on alternative approved drugs lose valuable time, particularly in RA ... an irreversible, progressive disease in terms of bone degradation and erosion.

“So, if we could develop a predictive nonresponse to anti-TNF therapy – [for example] Humira, Remicade and Enbrel – we can have the nonresponders immediately jump to alternatively approved drugs, such as a JAK or interleukin mechanism-of-action drugs,” he continued. “That's really why we originally decided to go forth and develop the test. As defined by both the clinical community and the payers, what everybody wants is a test with the ability to predict nonresponse with a 90% accuracy.”

The recent study met the primary endpoint of determining if a molecular signature accurately predicts RA patients who will fail on TNF inhibitors. With that molecular signature, the test was able to identify which patients are 6.6 times less likely to respond to TNF inhibitors.

A machine learning analysis was used to develop the molecular signature, which is based on clinical information as well as an analysis of functionally active single-nucleotide polymorphisms combined with transcript expression.

“In this study, TNFi therapies failed to help nearly 70% of the unstratified patient population reach an adequate response. The PrismRA disease signature test could have prevented many of these individuals from taking a drug that did not adequately ameliorate the signs and symptoms of their disease,” said Jeffrey Curtis, professor of medicine in the division of clinical immunology and rheumatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “RA is a complex disease with multiple biological factors implicated in disease progression and severity. A test such as PrismRA has the potential to be a powerful tool for treating patients with the right treatment at the right time.”

The test was validated using the Comparative Effectiveness Registry to Study Therapies for Arthritis and Inflammatory Conditions dataset of 175 biologic-naïve RA patients from the Consortium of Rheumatology Researchers of North America.

After RA

In the pipeline after PrismRA, Scipher is working on a similar test for ulcerative colitis, hoping for an LDT launch next year. Beyond that, Scipher expects to move into additional autoimmune diseases that typically don’t have any evidence-based treatment/molecular testing options – very much unlike in oncology, where this sort of testing has become standard. These include irritable bowel syndrome and multiple sclerosis.

The company also wants to partner with drug developers to better understand the molecular profiles of the patient populations within autoimmune diseases, particularly RA. Doing so could aid in identifying more effective targets for use in the drug development process.

Scipher has raised $35 million thus far from investors, including Khosla Ventures, Northpond Ventures and the insurer Unitedhealth Group. The company expects to start fundraising again in the fall to support its move toward commercialization, targeting both research and community hospitals. Most RA patients are older women who are treated in the community hospital environment.

“The clinical challenge in RA is not a lack of drugs,” summed up Saleh. “The clinical challenge in RA is that there are so many of them, and the response rates for individual patients are so low. So, the clinical problem is solved by making sure the patient gets access to the right drug faster. That's ... the first problem we're solving.”