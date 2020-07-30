Company Product Description Indication Status
7D Surgical, of Toronto Machine-vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) system Image guidance system that uses camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms Spinal surgery navigation Received approval from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore
Abingdon Health Ltd., of York, U.K. AbC-19 Rapid Test Rapid, fingerstick-based test For detection of IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus Received the CE mark
Ethicon Inc., of Somerville, N.J. Monarch-enabled Neuwave Microwave Ablation Technology Transbronchial microwave ablation technology using robotic-assisted bronchoscopy For tumor biopsy in the lung The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J. Laboratory technique that speeds the process of extracting viral RNA from specimens Extracts RNA with the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit (Omega Bio-Tek) and the Hamilton Magex Star For use with the Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea Allplex 2019-nCoV assay Real-time RT-PCR test For detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid The U.S. FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization to allow use with additional nucleic acid extraction/isolation systems and extraction kits as well as PCR instruments

