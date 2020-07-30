|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|7D Surgical, of Toronto
|Machine-vision Image Guided Surgery (MvIGS) system
|Image guidance system that uses camera-based technology and machine-vision algorithms
|Spinal surgery navigation
|Received approval from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore
|Abingdon Health Ltd., of York, U.K.
|AbC-19 Rapid Test
|Rapid, fingerstick-based test
|For detection of IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Received the CE mark
|Ethicon Inc., of Somerville, N.J.
|Monarch-enabled Neuwave Microwave Ablation Technology
|Transbronchial microwave ablation technology using robotic-assisted bronchoscopy
|For tumor biopsy in the lung
|The U.S. FDA granted breakthrough device designation
|Quest Diagnostics Inc., of Secaucus, N.J.
|Laboratory technique that speeds the process of extracting viral RNA from specimens
|Extracts RNA with the Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit (Omega Bio-Tek) and the Hamilton Magex Star
|For use with the Quest SARS-CoV-2 rRT-PCR test
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|Seegene Inc., of Seoul, South Korea
|Allplex 2019-nCoV assay
|Real-time RT-PCR test
|For detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid
|The U.S. FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization to allow use with additional nucleic acid extraction/isolation systems and extraction kits as well as PCR instruments
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.