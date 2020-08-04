Company Product Description Indication Status Date

Phase I

Abbvie, Inc., of North Chicago, Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo Cenicriviroc, Otezla (apremilast) and Firazyr (icatibant) CCR2 and CCR5 receptor antagonist, PDE4 inhibitor and bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist COVID-19 First patient enrolled in the I-Spy COVID study to test drugs in severely ill, hospitalized patients who require high-flow oxygen 8/3/20
Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia CYP-001 Mesenchymoangioblast-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy Graft-vs.-host disease In 2-year follow-up, overall survival was 60% (9/15), comparing favorably to previous outcomes in patient population; no treatment-related serious adverse events or safety concerns identified 7/30/20
Denali Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, and Sanofi SA, of Paris DNL-758 Peripherally restricted small-molecule inhibitor of RIPK1 Severe COVID-19 Sanofi began dosing in phase Ib study in hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19 lung disease 7/29/20
Innovent Biologics, Inc., of Suzhou, China IBI-322 Anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody Advanced malignancies Treated first patient in China; primary endpoints are safety, tolerability and initial antitumor efficacy of IBI-322 8/3/20
Tychan Pte Ltd., of Singapore TY-014 Monoclonal antibody Yellow fever Data published in The New England Journal of Medicinedemonstrate safety and efficacy and complete eradication of yellow fever virus in the bloodstream of all participants within 48 hours of infusion 7/30/20

Phase II

Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok Dipeptidase-1 peptide inhibitor Prevention of organ inflammation and acute kidney injury in COVID-19 Chose Broward Health Medical Center in Florida as the first U.S. clinical site for study; enrollment expected to start in August 7/28/20
Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston TXA-127 Angiotensin II receptor modulator COVID-19 infection Trial initiated, seeking to recruit 100 people hospitalized with infection who require oxygen but are not in ICU; endpoints include incidence of renal failure and of respiratory failure 7/29/20
Dimerix Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia DMX-200 (irbesartan + propagermanium) Angiotensin II AT-1 receptor antagonist; CCR2 chemokine antagonist Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis Phase IIa study met primary and secondary endpoints; 86% on study drug showed reduction of proteinuria vs. placebo; 29% reduction observed across those who received DMX-200 vs. placebo, with 29% achieving >40% reduction vs. placebo 7/29/20
Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo BAN-2401 Beta-amyloid antagonist Alzheimer's disease Bioarctic AB said Eisai presented data from phase IIb open-label extension showing decrease in brain amyloid levels measured at 3, 6 and 12 months in those who received placebo during active study, with observed effect comparable to results in those randomized initially to highest dose of study drug 7/30/20
Pfizer Inc., of New York Tofacitinib JAK3 inhibitor COVID-19 Study in hospitalized participants with pneumonia on standard of care withdrawn prior to subject enrollment, due to pursuit of other SARS-CoV-2-related research, including alternative trials with tofacitinib 7/31/20
Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany BNT-162b2 Nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine COVID-19 Started global (except for China) phase II/III study testing candidate at 30-ug dose level in a 2-dose regimen; study to involve up to 30,000 participants 7/28/20
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas Bardoxolone Activator of Nrf2  COVID-19 NYU Grossman School of Medicine initiated the Barcona investigator-sponsored study 7/28/20
Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel Yeliva (opaganib, ABC-294640) Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor  COVID-19 infection Global phase II/III study initiated in individuals hospitalized with severe infection and pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen; trial expected to enroll up to 270 participants, with primary endpoint of proportion requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14; unblinded interim futility analysis by data safety monitoring board planned when about 100 evaluated for primary endpoint 7/30/20

Phase III

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Abcellera Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia LY-CoV555 Antibody COVID-19 In collaboration with U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started study to enroll up to 2,400 participants at long-term care facilities in U.S., to assess drug’s ability to prevent infection of residents and staff exposed to SARS-CoV-2 8/3/20
Genentech, unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Actemra (tocilizumab) IL-6 receptor antagonist COVID-19 infection Covacta trial missed primary endpoint of improved clinical status in those with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and key secondary endpoint of reduced mortality 7/29/20

