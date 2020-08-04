|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|
Phase I
|Abbvie, Inc., of North Chicago, Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Cenicriviroc, Otezla (apremilast) and Firazyr (icatibant)
|CCR2 and CCR5 receptor antagonist, PDE4 inhibitor and bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|First patient enrolled in the I-Spy COVID study to test drugs in severely ill, hospitalized patients who require high-flow oxygen
|8/3/20
|Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|CYP-001
|Mesenchymoangioblast-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|In 2-year follow-up, overall survival was 60% (9/15), comparing favorably to previous outcomes in patient population; no treatment-related serious adverse events or safety concerns identified
|7/30/20
|Denali Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|DNL-758
|Peripherally restricted small-molecule inhibitor of RIPK1
|Severe COVID-19
|Sanofi began dosing in phase Ib study in hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19 lung disease
|7/29/20
|Innovent Biologics, Inc., of Suzhou, China
|IBI-322
|Anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody
|Advanced malignancies
|Treated first patient in China; primary endpoints are safety, tolerability and initial antitumor efficacy of IBI-322
|8/3/20
|Tychan Pte Ltd., of Singapore
|TY-014
|Monoclonal antibody
|Yellow fever
|Data published in The New England Journal of Medicinedemonstrate safety and efficacy and complete eradication of yellow fever virus in the bloodstream of all participants within 48 hours of infusion
|7/30/20
|
Phase II
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|Dipeptidase-1 peptide inhibitor
|Prevention of organ inflammation and acute kidney injury in COVID-19
|Chose Broward Health Medical Center in Florida as the first U.S. clinical site for study; enrollment expected to start in August
|7/28/20
|Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|TXA-127
|Angiotensin II receptor modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial initiated, seeking to recruit 100 people hospitalized with infection who require oxygen but are not in ICU; endpoints include incidence of renal failure and of respiratory failure
|7/29/20
|Dimerix Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|DMX-200 (irbesartan + propagermanium)
|Angiotensin II AT-1 receptor antagonist; CCR2 chemokine antagonist
|Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
|Phase IIa study met primary and secondary endpoints; 86% on study drug showed reduction of proteinuria vs. placebo; 29% reduction observed across those who received DMX-200 vs. placebo, with 29% achieving >40% reduction vs. placebo
|7/29/20
|Eisai Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|BAN-2401
|Beta-amyloid antagonist
|Alzheimer's disease
|Bioarctic AB said Eisai presented data from phase IIb open-label extension showing decrease in brain amyloid levels measured at 3, 6 and 12 months in those who received placebo during active study, with observed effect comparable to results in those randomized initially to highest dose of study drug
|7/30/20
|Pfizer Inc., of New York
|Tofacitinib
|JAK3 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Study in hospitalized participants with pneumonia on standard of care withdrawn prior to subject enrollment, due to pursuit of other SARS-CoV-2-related research, including alternative trials with tofacitinib
|7/31/20
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech SE, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b2
|Nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccine
|COVID-19
|Started global (except for China) phase II/III study testing candidate at 30-ug dose level in a 2-dose regimen; study to involve up to 30,000 participants
|7/28/20
|Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Plano, Texas
|Bardoxolone
|Activator of Nrf2
|COVID-19
|NYU Grossman School of Medicine initiated the Barcona investigator-sponsored study
|7/28/20
|Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel
|Yeliva (opaganib, ABC-294640)
|Sphingosine kinase-2 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Global phase II/III study initiated in individuals hospitalized with severe infection and pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen; trial expected to enroll up to 270 participants, with primary endpoint of proportion requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14; unblinded interim futility analysis by data safety monitoring board planned when about 100 evaluated for primary endpoint
|7/30/20
|
Phase III
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Abcellera Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|LY-CoV555
|Antibody
|COVID-19
|In collaboration with U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started study to enroll up to 2,400 participants at long-term care facilities in U.S., to assess drug’s ability to prevent infection of residents and staff exposed to SARS-CoV-2
|8/3/20
|Genentech, unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Actemra (tocilizumab)
|IL-6 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Covacta trial missed primary endpoint of improved clinical status in those with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and key secondary endpoint of reduced mortality
|7/29/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Clinical data table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.