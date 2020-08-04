Company Product Description Indication Status

Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass. Impella Heart pump device Provides left ventricular unloading to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patients in cardiogenic shock Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use as an ECMO unloading therapy to include COVID-19 patients with pulmonary edema or myocarditis

Biotricity Inc., of Redwood City, Calif. Bioflux Software II system Software that improves workflows and reduce analysis time of patient vitals For remote cardiac monitoring Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA

Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany SARS-CoV-2 IgG (COV2G) antibody test Semi-quantitative assay that offers both a positive or negative result Detects the presence of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 to help clinicians assess the level of an individual's immune response Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA