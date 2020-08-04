|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Abiomed Inc., of Danvers, Mass.
|Impella
|Heart pump device
|Provides left ventricular unloading to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) patients in cardiogenic shock
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA for use as an ECMO unloading therapy to include COVID-19 patients with pulmonary edema or myocarditis
|Biotricity Inc., of Redwood City, Calif.
|Bioflux Software II system
|Software that improves workflows and reduce analysis time of patient vitals
|For remote cardiac monitoring
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA
|Siemens Healthineers AG, of Erlangen, Germany
|SARS-CoV-2 IgG (COV2G) antibody test
|Semi-quantitative assay that offers both a positive or negative result
|Detects the presence of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 to help clinicians assess the level of an individual's immune response
|Received emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.