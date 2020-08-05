People with diabetes are at risk of developing diabetic retinopathy (DR), an eye condition that can cause vision loss and blindness. However, early detection and treatment can slow its progress. To that end, the Food and Drug Administration has cleared the way for Eyenuk Inc. to market its Eyeart autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) system for DR screening in the U.S.

Eyeart is intended for use by health care providers to detect more than mild diabetic retinopathy (mtmDR) and vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy (vtDR) in the eyes of adults who have been diagnosed with diabetes but have not previously been diagnosed with mtmDR.

According to Eyenuk, the point-of-care screening system is the first FDA-cleared autonomous AI technology that can detect both stages of diabetic retinopathy in a single test, in both primary care and eye care settings, and the first to provide diagnostic results for each eye of the patient.

Large unmet need

An estimated 4.1 million Americans have some degree of retinopathy, and 899,000 have the vision-threatening form, according to the CDC. The global impact of vtDR is expected to exceed 56 million by 2030. The condition is caused by damage to the blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, known as the retina. Early diagnosis and treatment are key to slowing disease progression, but screening is hindered by the disproportionate number of patients with diabetes to qualified eye care specialists, 1,600 to 1 in the U.S., Eyenuk said.

To perform the noninvasive test, a provider takes images of the patient’s eyes with a fundus camera and then inputs the images into Eyeart, which uses deep-learning algorithms to analyze them. Results are typically available within 30 to 60 seconds after the images are captured.

“We are planning a national rollout that will start almost immediately,” Frank Cheng, Eyenuk’s president and chief commercial officer, told BioWorld. Key market segments the company is targeting include primary care clinics, diabetes clinics, health care systems, ophthalmology and optometry clinics, retail channels, such as pharmacies and optical stores and health plans.

Clinical evidence

The FDA based its decision on a preregistered, prospective, multicenter, pivotal study evaluating Eyeart’s performance in 655 subjects enrolled at primary care and ophthalmology sites. Two-field retinal photographs of participants eyes were analyzed by the Eyeart system and compared with dilated four wide field stereo retinal photographs, the Early Treatment for Diabetic Retinopathy Study severity (ETDRS) scale reference standard.

In a sequential enrollment cohort, the AI tool demonstrated 96% sensitivity and 88% specificity for detecting mtmDR, and 92% sensitivity and 94% specificity for identifying vtDR. Moreover, Eyeart correctly recognized mtmDR in all eyes with an ETDRS score of 43 or higher.

The trial also showed that screenings can be performed by people without previous experience in ophthalmic imaging. At primary care sites, the technology had 97% imageability, and results for 90% of eyes were obtained without dilating the pupils.

Cheng said the company will focus now on obtaining CMS and private payer coverage for Eyeart screenings. Last year, the American Medical Association’s CPT Editorial Panel created a new common procedural technology (CPT) code for point-of-care automated analysis using AI to interpret retinal exams. The new code, 9225X, will be effective in January 2021. While it doesn’t establish coverage, the code paves the way for reimbursement for such services. Eyenuk noted CMS is considering CPT code 9225X as a diagnostic service within the Physician Fee Schedule and setting a payment rate for it.

Open architecture

Eyeart is currently indicated for use in the U.S. with two fundus cameras, the Canon CR-2 AF and Canon CR-2 Plus AF, but the company intends to expand that list in the future.

“Eyeart has an open architecture, so we plan to integrate Eyeart with as many qualified fundus cameras as possible,” Cheng said. “For potential integration, we are always evaluating high potential imaging devices which have the best price/feature balance.”

Once technical integration with a new camera is completed, the timing for market entry will vary depending on the regulatory jurisdiction, he added.

Los Angeles-based Eyenuk received the CE mark for its original Eyeart software in 2015 and for a second-generation version the following year. The product also is licensed for use in Canada.

In a large-scale U.K. study published in 2016, Eyeart outperformed two other CE-marked automated DR screening technologies for both clinical and cost effectiveness, with more than 93% sensitivity across all types of DR.

Eyenuk was awarded a Public Health England (PHE) contract after winning a national bidding competition in the U.K. several years ago, and since then has been working with National Health Service (NHS) diabetic eye screening programs. In April, the company reported it had fulfilled the PHE contract to use the Eyeart system to grade 60,000 patient image sets from six NHS programs.

Eyenuk also has a growing list of users in teaching hospitals, large diabetes and ophthalmology clinics and optical chains, he added.

Future growth

Looking ahead, Eyenuk is pursuing a pipeline of AI algorithms for a range of applications, including eye health change monitoring, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration and Alzheimer’s disease – many of which are supported by National Institutes of Health grants.

“We plan to launch at least one major algorithm per year,” Chang said.