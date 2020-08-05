Developers of tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus have gained a tremendous amount of experience in a very small amount of time, and of all the media for sampling, saliva offers the easiest route for test administration. The U.S. FDA’s Tim Stenzel said on the Aug. 5 testing town hall, however, that the FDA and developers have discovered that this is an extremely difficult medium to work with, and that many would-be developers of saliva-based tests have abandoned those efforts.

Stenzel, the director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health (OIR), said the agency “passed a new milestone recently. We have authorized more than 200 tests in the EUA pathway,” a reference to the emergency use authorization (EUA) mechanism. “We have hundreds of EUA applications in house,” he said, however, asking developers to bear with the agency as it sorts through all the applications.

One of the attendees on the call asked about the use of a next-generation sequencing platform that could run roughly 100,000 tests in a single day based on saliva samples. The FDA has made it known that it seeks 95% positive agreement (PPA) for molecular diagnostics, assuming a nasopharyngeal (NP) swab sample, and the question was whether that 95% set point for PPA is fixed across sample types. Each sample would be run in parallel rather than pooled, an approach that allows the massive scaling of individual test runs.

Saliva ‘incredibly unpredictable’ for testing

Stenzel replied, “we’ve found saliva to be an incredibly unpredictable and challenging substrate,” adding that to his knowledge, the agency has not previously authorized any tests for respiratory viruses using saliva.

While the FDA is open to different approaches, the agency has declined to authorize several saliva submissions for performance problems, and Stenzel said, “we are aware of multiple developers who have just decided that saliva is too tough” as a medium for COVID-19 testing.

Stenzel said the sponsor of a lab-developed test can add saliva to an existing EUA without a submission, although kit manufacturers will have to comply with the usual 15-day validation-notification process.

“We have come to believe that comparison to NP swab is critical to understanding the performance and the performance limitations of saliva,” Stenzel said, adding that validation typically requires that 30 positive samples be employed in the effort. NP swabs can be difficult to obtain, but he said a good second choice might be a mid-turbinate swab sample. Most patients would prefer a mid-turbinate sample to an NP sample, so that’s acceptable. The FDA is wary of the use of a standard nasal swab as a basis for validating saliva because of issues with sensitivity in nasal swabs.

Stenzel said each entity that has filed an EUA submission should have a designated agency contact within two weeks, adding the FDA is still keenly interested in testing approaches that use pooled samples. He said the emphasis at the agency at present is to limit the missed positives “to an acceptable level,” adding that the updated template calls for a PPA of 85% relative to single tests on a given platform. The FDA will not limit the number of samples that can be pooled so long as the developer meets the benchmark for positive predictive value.

Labs yield inconsistent results in pooling

“We have seen tremendous variability between labs that have tried to validate pooling, even with the same kit,” Stenzel said, which seems to be driven primarily by two considerations. The first of these is the limits of detection (LOD) of the assay, which comes into play when less sensitive assays miss the average low positive in that pooled sample. The second is the distribution of low positives in a lab’s experience. “It’s important to understand historically what your low positive rate is,” Stenzel said, stating that the FDA wants to see a demonstration that a test balances the need to increase throughput and avoid many misses.

The FDA recently authorized two semi-quantitative serology tests, which Stenzel noted was a novel development. Quantitative, semi-quantitative and neutralizing antibody serology tests will all be a priority for the agency in the near term, due in part to the need to develop vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These test types are also a priority at the agency, he said.