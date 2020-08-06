Aeterna Zentaris Inc., of Charleston, S.C., said it closed a U.S. registered direct offering with several institutional investors for 12.42 million common shares at $0.56325 per common share priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The company also issued unregistered warrants to the investors to purchase up to 9.32 million common shares in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of 47 cents per common share, are exercisable immediately and will expire five and one-half years following the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the offering totaled approximately $7 million, and the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle, said it reached agreement with Midcap Financial Trust for a $25 million 48-month term loan facility that was fully funded at closing of the transaction.

Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y., said it entered a $50 million revenue interest financing agreement with Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners LP (SHRP), a division of alternative asset manager Sagard Holdings. It provides $50 million upon FDA approval of oral paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. In exchange, SHRP will receive a temporary mid-single-digit royalty on net sales of the product. In addition to its revenue interest financing, SHRP and certain of its co-investors have purchased by assignment $50 million of outstanding loans and undrawn commitments from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP, becoming lenders under Athenex’s $225 million term loan facility entered between Oaktree and Athenex in June. The proceeds will be used to fund the commercial launch of oral paclitaxel and encequidar (oral paclitaxel), ongoing pipeline development, manufacturing infrastructure, and working capital and general corporate purposes.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cranford, N.J., said it entered an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC under which it has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 5.71 million shares at $1.05 each. The underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 857,142 shares of common stock at the public offering price. The gross proceeds, assuming no exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $6 million, and the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including its phase III Mino-Lok trial for the treatment of catheter-related bloodstream infections, development of Mino-Wrap, and its phase IIb trial of Halo-Lido cream for the treatment of hemorrhoids, as well as working capital and capital expenditures.

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc., of Minneapolis, priced its underwritten registered public offering of 4 million of its common shares at a price to the public of $5 each. The firm granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 common shares at the public offering price. Diamedica expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be about $20 million. Guggenheim Securities LLC is acting as lead book-running manager. Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is serving as joint book-running manager and National Securities Corp. is acting as lead manager.

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin, is offering to sell $700 million of its ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. The company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $105 million of ordinary shares. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen is serving as financial advisor.

Painreform Ltd., of Herzliya, Israel, disclosed terms for its IPO. The company plans to raise $23 million by offering 2.6 million shares at a price range of $8 to $10. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol PRFX. Maxim Group LLC and Joseph Gunnar are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Henderson, Nev., said the underwriters of its previously disclosed public offering have fully exercised and closed on their option to purchase an additional 3.25 million shares at the public offering price of $3 per share for additional anticipated net proceeds to the company of about $9.2 million. Net proceeds to Spectrum from the whole offering were about $70.3 million.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, closed its public offering of about 15.6 million shares at 80 cents each. Gross proceeds were $12.5 million. Vistagen granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to about 2.3 million more shares. Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager.